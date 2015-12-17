FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LifeLock to pay $100 million to settle U.S. contempt charges -FTC
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

LifeLock to pay $100 million to settle U.S. contempt charges -FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - LifeLock Inc, which offers identity theft monitoring and fraud detection, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle contempt charges, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The FTC had accused LifeLock of violating a 2010 court order that required it to take steps to properly protect its customers’ data. The agency also said that LifeLock falsely advertised that it protected that data, among other allegations.

The $100 million is to be deposited to the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. A total of $68 million of the money may be used to reimburse consumers in a class action lawsuit. The balance will be used by the FTC to reimburse LifeLock customers not involved in the lawsuit, an FTC spokesman said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Walsh)

