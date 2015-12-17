LifeLock to pay $100 million to settle U.S. contempt charges -FTC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - LifeLock Inc, which sells identity theft monitoring and fraud detection, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle charges that it failed to properly protect its customers’ data, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The FTC had accused LifeLock, which is based in Tempe, Arizona, of violating a 2010 court order that required it to take steps to secure data properly and said that LifeLock falsely advertised that it protected that information, among other allegations.

The $100 million is to be deposited to the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. A total of $68 million may be used to reimburse consumers in a class-action lawsuit. The balance will be used by the FTC to reimburse LifeLock customers not involved in the lawsuit, an FTC spokesman said.

LifeLock said in the court filing that it neither admitted nor denied the FTC’s allegations. The company’s share price was nearly unchanged on Thursday morning at $14.30 per share.

The company charges $9.99 per month to monitor a customers’ accounts to get an early warning of identity theft and to help them clean up the mess when identity theft occurs.

LifeLock paid $12 million in 2010 to settle charges that it overstated the value of its services. The FTC said then that LifeLock advertised that it could stop identity theft for consumers who buy its service. But the FTC said the company’s fraud alerts did not protect customers from misuse of existing accounts, the most common form of the crime.

As part of the settlement, LifeLock is required to refrain from misrepresenting how much they can do to protect their customers from identity theft and to implement a data security program, according to a court filing.

The company is also required to keep documentation showing how it has complied with the settlement, the filing said.