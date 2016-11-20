Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to
acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S.
identity theft protection services company, people familiar with
the matter said on Sunday.
Symantec has so far prevailed in the auction for LifeLock
after the company received final bids last week, the people
said, cautioning that the outcome could still change. A deal
could be announced as early as this week, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Symantec and Lifelock did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Sandra Maler)