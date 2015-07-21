FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTC accuses LifeLock of violating agreement
#Hot Stocks
July 21, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

FTC accuses LifeLock of violating agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said identity theft protection services provider LifeLock Inc violated a settlement with the agency and 35 state attorneys generals by continuing to make deceptive claims about its services. (1.usa.gov/1g2ePyS)

The company’s shares were down 38 percent at $9.88.

LifeLock agreed in 2010 to pay $12 million to settle claims by the FTC and 35 U.S. states that it overstated the value of its service. (reut.rs/1Icphd4)

“We disagree with the substance of the FTC’s contentions and are prepared to take our case to court,” LifeLock said on Tuesday.

The company’s stock was the top percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange in late afternoon trading. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
