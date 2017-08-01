FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
REFILE--Hospital operator LifePoint's quarterly profit more than doubles
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in 2 hours

REFILE--Hospital operator LifePoint's quarterly profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

Aug 1 - U.S. hospital operator LifePoint Health Inc said its quarterly profit more than doubled due to income tax related gains.

Net income attributable to LifePoint Health rose to $42.5 million, or $1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $16.9 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, included a non-operating loss of $22 million for debt transaction costs.

Net sales in the reported quarter were mostly flat at $1.59 billion, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.