May 19 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Sovran Self Storage Inc said it had agreed to buy LifeStorage LP, a privately owned self storage operator, for about $1.3 billion in cash.

Sovran Self Storage will finance the deal with proceeds from planned equity and debt offerings, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)