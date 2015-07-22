FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 22, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET
July 22, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
    Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    Charlize Theron confronts family murder in "Dark Places"
    LOS ANGELES - A film adaptation of best-selling author
Gillian Flynn's "Dark Places" stars Academy Award winner
Charlize Theron as a woman revisiting a brutal family
murder.(FILM-DARKPLACES/ (TV, PIX), moved, 250 words)
    
    R&B's Tyrese tops Billboard chart for first time
    R&B singer Tyrese earned his first No. 1 spot on the U.S.
Billboard 200 album chart on Tuesday with the debut of his album
"Black Rose."(MUSIC-TYRESE/CHARTS, moved, 350 words)
    
    British varsity:Its Koran manuscript is among world's oldest
    LONDON - A British university said that fragments of a Koran
manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest
surviving copies of the Islamic text in the world, possibly
written by someone who might have known Prophet
Mohammad.(RELIGION-KORAN/BRITAIN, moved, by Michael Holden, 450
words)
 
    Natural History Museum's dinosaur skeleton to go on tour
    LONDON - The Natural History Museum's famous cast of a
Diplodocus skeleton - affectionately known as Dippy - is to be
sent on a tour of Britain.(BRITAIN-DINOSAUR, moved, 250 words)
    
                       
    LIFESTYLE
    China returns dissident artist Ai Weiwei's passport
    BEIJING - Chinese dissident artist and free speech advocate
Ai Weiwei said that authorities in Beijing returned his
passport, more than four years after it was confiscated
following his 81-day secret detention.(CHINA-RIGHTS/ (PIX),
moved, by Sui-Lee Wee,400 words)   
    
    Ottawa, the city fun forgot, tops on infidelity website
    OTTAWA - Canada's prim capital is suddenly focused more on
the state of people's affairs than the affairs of the state. One
in five Ottawa residents allegedly subscribed to adulterers'
website Ashley Madison, making one of the world's coldest
capitals among the hottest for extra-marital hookups - and the
most vulnerable to a breach of privacy after hackers targeted
the site.(ASHLEYMADISON-HACK/OTTAWA (PIX,REPEAT), moved, by Leah
Schnurr, 700 words)
    
    Cosby seeks sanctions against accuser over deposition leak
    Comedian Bill Cosby filed legal papers calling for court
sanctions against a woman accusing him of sexual assault, saying
she breached their confidentiality agreement in the leak of his
full deposition from a 10-year-old civil case to the New York
Times.(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)), moved, by Steve Gorman,
450 words) 
    
    'Fiddler on the Roof' star Theodore Bikel dead at 91
    LOS ANGELES - Actor Theodore Bikel, who originated the stage
role of Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" but was best
known for starring as Tevye, the poor Jewish milkman, in the
Broadway hit musical "Fiddler on the Roof," died at age
91.(PEOPLE-BIKEL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Gorman,
250 words) 
    
    'Ragtime' author E.L. Doctorow dies at age 84
    E.L. Doctorow, the author of popular novels grounded in
American history including "Ragtime" and "Billy Bathgate," has
died at age 84, his publisher said. (USA-DOCTOROW/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 420 words)
        
    --------------------------------------------------------   
    
    DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
    Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
    - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
    - Fitness (exercise/well being story)
    Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
    - World Chefs (Q&A interview)
    Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
    - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
    - Billboard chart (top-selling music)
    Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
    - Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
    - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
    Friday: Theme: Travel
    - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)

