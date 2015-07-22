Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 22, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Charlize Theron confronts family murder in "Dark Places" LOS ANGELES - A film adaptation of best-selling author Gillian Flynn's "Dark Places" stars Academy Award winner Charlize Theron as a woman revisiting a brutal family murder.(FILM-DARKPLACES/ (TV, PIX), moved, 250 words) R&B's Tyrese tops Billboard chart for first time R&B singer Tyrese earned his first No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Tuesday with the debut of his album "Black Rose."(MUSIC-TYRESE/CHARTS, moved, 350 words) British varsity:Its Koran manuscript is among world's oldest LONDON - A British university said that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the world, possibly written by someone who might have known Prophet Mohammad.(RELIGION-KORAN/BRITAIN, moved, by Michael Holden, 450 words) Natural History Museum's dinosaur skeleton to go on tour LONDON - The Natural History Museum's famous cast of a Diplodocus skeleton - affectionately known as Dippy - is to be sent on a tour of Britain.(BRITAIN-DINOSAUR, moved, 250 words) LIFESTYLE China returns dissident artist Ai Weiwei's passport BEIJING - Chinese dissident artist and free speech advocate Ai Weiwei said that authorities in Beijing returned his passport, more than four years after it was confiscated following his 81-day secret detention.(CHINA-RIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by Sui-Lee Wee,400 words) Ottawa, the city fun forgot, tops on infidelity website OTTAWA - Canada's prim capital is suddenly focused more on the state of people's affairs than the affairs of the state. One in five Ottawa residents allegedly subscribed to adulterers' website Ashley Madison, making one of the world's coldest capitals among the hottest for extra-marital hookups - and the most vulnerable to a breach of privacy after hackers targeted the site.(ASHLEYMADISON-HACK/OTTAWA (PIX,REPEAT), moved, by Leah Schnurr, 700 words) Cosby seeks sanctions against accuser over deposition leak Comedian Bill Cosby filed legal papers calling for court sanctions against a woman accusing him of sexual assault, saying she breached their confidentiality agreement in the leak of his full deposition from a 10-year-old civil case to the New York Times.(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)), moved, by Steve Gorman, 450 words) 'Fiddler on the Roof' star Theodore Bikel dead at 91 LOS ANGELES - Actor Theodore Bikel, who originated the stage role of Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" but was best known for starring as Tevye, the poor Jewish milkman, in the Broadway hit musical "Fiddler on the Roof," died at age 91.(PEOPLE-BIKEL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Gorman, 250 words) 'Ragtime' author E.L. Doctorow dies at age 84 E.L. Doctorow, the author of popular novels grounded in American history including "Ragtime" and "Billy Bathgate," has died at age 84, his publisher said. (USA-DOCTOROW/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 420 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)