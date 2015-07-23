FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 23, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
    Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    Jenner pulls back curtain on transgender life in'I Am Cait'
    LOS ANGELES - As Caitlyn Jenner plays tennis with her
sister, the 65-year-old mocks her own athletic prowess with the
quip "Bruce was a better tennis player than
Caitlyn."(TELEVISION-CAITLYNJENNER/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Mary
Milliken, 400 words)
    
    Black Eyed Peas "still one big family", will.i.am says
    MADRID - U.S. hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas are "still
one big family" after 20 years together, rapper will.i.am
says.(PEOPLE-WILLIAM/ (TV), moved, 200 words)
    
    Norah Jones or Sex Pistols? Thinking style moulds taste
    LONDON - If you like the mellow sounds of jazz singer Norah
Jones, you could well be what a new study calls "an empathiser"
who responds to the emotions of others.(MUSIC-STYLE, moved, by
Michael Roddy, 300 words)
 
    A Minute With: Rachel McAdams relishes 'Southpaw' challenges
    LOS ANGELES - Rachel McAdams carved a career in Hollywood's
romantic comedies with her lively girl-next-door persona, but
recently, she's developed a penchant for the darker
side.(FILM-RACHELMCADAMS/(TV, PIX), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 
400 words)
    
                       
    LIFESTYLE
    Schindler's List producer gifts his Oscar to Yad Vashem
    JERUSALEM - Auschwitz survivor Branko Lustig, one of the
producers of Schindler's List, presented his Academy Award to
Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, saying it had found its
rightful resting place.(ISRAEL-CROATIA/OSCAR (TV, PIX), moved,
by Ori Lewis,450 words)   
    
        
    Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit
    LOS ANGELES - Bill Cosby lost his latest bid to fend off a
lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at
the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974, as the California
Supreme Court denied the comedian's petition to review the
case.(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX)), moved, by Steve Gorman,
600 words) 
    
    Lithuanian artists grapple with compatriots' Holocaust role 
    LONDON - Lithuanian writer Sigitas Parulskis first
confronted the enormity of the Holocaust during a visit to
London when he stumbled across a museum plaque showing
collaborators from his small town who took part in the mass
murder of Jews.(LITHUANIA-HOLOCAUST/WRITERS, moved, by Jonathan
Saul, 550 words) 
    
    Dog shot in Milwaukee following reports of lion on the prowl
    MILWAUKEE - A dog in Milwaukee was expected to make a full
recovery after being shot in apparent mistake for a lion
reported to have been prowling city streets, authorities said.
(USA-LION/MILWAUKEE, moved, by Brendan O'Brien, 250 words)
        
    --------------------------------------------------------   
    
    DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
    Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
    - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
    - Fitness (exercise/well being story)
    Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
    - World Chefs (Q&A interview)
    Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
    - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
    - Billboard chart (top-selling music)
    Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
    - Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
    - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
    Friday: Theme: Travel
    - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
