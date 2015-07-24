Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 24, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2015
#Financials
July 24, 2015

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
    Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    How Sony sanitized Sandler movie to please Chinese censors
    HONG KONG/LOS ANGELES - In a 2013 script for the movie
"Pixels," intergalactic aliens blast a hole in one of China's
national treasures - the Great Wall. That scene is gone from the
final version of the sci-fi comedy, starring Adam Sandler and
released by Sony Pictures Entertainment this week in the United
States. (CHINA-FILM/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Clare Baldwin
and Kristina Cooke, 2600 words)
    
    Angelina Jolie to adapt Cambodian memoir for Netflix film
    LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie is the latest high-profile
filmmaker to join the ranks of Netflix Inc, where she will be
directing a Cambodian author's war memoir into a feature-length
film, the online streaming platform
said.(FILM-ANGELINAJOLIE/NETFLIX, moved, 200 words)
    
    Cruise back with "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"
    VIENNA - He's swung around skyscrapers and leapt off
buildings, and now Tom Cruise is back in the blockbuster
action-movie franchise "Mission: Impossible". And in the latest
instalment, he adds a new feat - clinging to the side of a plane
as it takes off.(FILM-MISSIONIMPOSSIBLE/ (TV, PIX), moved, 300
words)
 
    'Jurassic World' sequel set for June 2018
    LOS ANGELES - After taking the summer box office by storm
with more than $1.5 billion globally, the "Jurassic World"
dinosaurs will be getting a sequel slated for June 22, 2018,
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures said.(FILM-MISSIONIMPOSSIBLE/
(TV, PIX), moved, 250 words)
    
    Dutch museum highlights "Selfies" of the 17th century
    AMSTERDAM - The selfie may be a contemporary look, but a
Dutch museum aims to show that its roots go back centuries. In
an upcoming exhibition, the Mauritshuis in The Hague is showing
a collection of self-portraits by master artists including
Rembrandt, Jan Steen, Carel Fabritius and Gerrit Dou from Dutch
painting's 17th century Golden Age. (DUTCH-MUSEUM, moved, by
Thomas Escritt, 250 words)
      
                       
    LIFESTYLE
    Americans cautious as Jenner transgender show airs
    JERUSALEM - Auschwitz survivor Branko Lustig, one of the
producers of Schindler's List, presented his Academy Award to
Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, saying it had found its
rightful resting place.(PEOPLE-CAITLYNJENNER/ (PIX, REFILE),
moved, by Jill Serjeant,550 words)   
            
    Buckingham Palace opens doors to state banquets
    LONDON - Ever wondered what it must be like to dine with
royals, presidents and prime ministers? Britain's Buckingham
Palace opens its doors again this summer, inviting the public to
get a glimpse of the work that goes behind hosting a state
banquet.(BRITAIN-PALACE/ (TV), moved, 300 words) 
    
    Woman attempting selfie photo gored at Yellowstone park 
    SALMON, Idaho - A Yellowstone National Park visitor was
gored this week as she tried to snap a selfie photo close to one
of the park's famed bison, the fifth attack on a tourist who has
ignored warnings to admire the mammals from afar, officials
said.(USA-YELLOWSTONE/BISON, moved, by Laura Zuckerman, 350
words) 
    
    Japan PM uses offbeat PR blitz to rescue ratings
    TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is using 'anime'
cartoons, Internet chats and even an unusual show-and-tell TV
appearance, complete with a mockup of burning buildings, in an
effort to persuade wary voters that his bolder defence policy
makes sense. (JAPAN-SECURITY/ABE (PIX), moved, by Linda Sieg,
600 words)
        
    --------------------------------------------------------   
    
    DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
    Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
    - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
    - Fitness (exercise/well being story)
    Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
    - World Chefs (Q&A interview)
    Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
    - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
    - Billboard chart (top-selling music)
    Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
    - Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
    - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
    Friday: Theme: Travel
    - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
