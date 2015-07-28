Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 28, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Griswolds back on the road for family trip in "Vacation" LOS ANGELES - More than 30 years after his father took him on a road trip to the Walley World theme park in "National Lampoon's Vacation", Rusty Griswold is back with his own family-bonding plans in "Vacation". (FILM-VACATION/ (TV, PIX), moved, 200 words) LIFESTYLE Cavorting, snorting British peer quits House of Lords LONDON - A senior British peer said he was leaving the House of Lords, Britain's unelected upper parliamentary chamber, after a newspaper published a video which it said showed him using cocaine and cavorting with prostitutes. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/SEWEL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael Holden, 400 words) Bobbi Brown autopsy sheds little light on bathtub mystery ATLANTA - An initial autopsy on Bobbi Kristina Brown found no significant injuries and no obvious underlying cause of death for the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, who died on Sunday after sustaining irreversible brain damage in January. (USA-PEOPLE/BROWN (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, REFILE), moved, by Rich McKay, 400 words) Mealworms, algae make a tasty dish at London fest LONDON - India Knight and Danny Jack use meal worms, algae, tree sap and homegrown flowers in a delicious spread served in a tree house to get their customers thinking about where their food comes from and its impact on the planet. (BRITAIN-FOODFESTIVAL/, moved, by Simon Falush, 450 words) Dinosaurs like T. rex had unique serrated teeth WASHINGTON - If you want to know the secret behind the success of Tyrannosaurus rex and its meat-eating dinosaur cousins, look no further than their teeth. (SCIENCE-TEETH/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words) Boy Scouts lift blanket ban on gay adult leaders, employees DALLAS - The Boy Scouts of America lifted its outright ban on openly gay adult leaders and employees, rolling back a policy that has deeply divided the membership of the 105-year-old Texas-based organization. (USA-BOYSCOUTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Marice Richter, 600 words) Thousands of salmon die in hotter U.S. Northwest rivers PORTLAND - Unseasonably hot water has killed nearly half of the sockeye salmon migrating up the Columbia River through Oregon and Washington state, a wildlife official said. (USA OREGON/SALMON, moved, by Courtney Sherwood, 450 words) Fugitive arrested after U.S. Marshals read fil write-up SEATTLE - A fugitive bank-robber-turned-actor has been arrested in Washington state after U.S. agents spotted his picture in a newspaper article about a low-budget horror film in which he plays an evil doctor, an official said. (USA-WASHINGTON/CRIME (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words) Mystery lion sightings captivate Milwaukee residents MILWAUKEE - Nicole Anderson rode along a busy Milwaukee thoroughfare where she got plenty of stares, double takes and fingers pointing at her not only because she was nude, but because she was painted head to toe like a lion. (USA-LION/WISCONSIN, moved, by Brendan O'Brien. 550 words) Obama meets Lucy, an ancient 'ancestor,' in Ethiopia ADDIS ABABA - Barack Obama came to Africa partially to connect with the continent of his forefathers. He met an ancestor of an altogether different kind: "Lucy," the 3.2 million-year-old partial skeleton of a hominid discovered in Ethiopia. (AFRICA-OBAMA/LUCY (PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 250 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)