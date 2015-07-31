FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 31, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET
July 31, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, July 31, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
    Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    One Direction release surprise first single as a foursome
    LONDON - Best-selling boy band One Direction released a
surprise first single as a foursome, two days after former
member Zayn Malik announced a new record deal as solo
artist.(MUSIC-ONEDIRECTION/ (TV), Moved, 200 words)
    
    "Spot the fake!" Mirren meets herself in wax works 
    LONDON - "Spot the fake!" British actress Helen Mirren joked
as she posed with not one but three wax figures of herself,
including as her Academy Award winning "The Queen" role.
(PEOPLE-WAX/MIRREN (TV, PIX), moved, 200 words)
    
    Mel B wants to "gather troops" for Spice Girls anniversary
    NEW YORK - Pop singer turned television talent show judge
Mel B has hinted at a possible Spice Girl reunion, saying she
would like to "gather the troops" to mark the 1990s group's 20th
anniversary next year.(PEOPLE-MELB/ (TV), moved, 250 words)
    
    Three more 'Game of Thrones' seasons likely, HBO says
    BEVERLY HILLS, California - HBO's most-watched series, the
medieval fantasy drama "Game of Thrones," will likely continue
through three more seasons, a network executive said, as he
defended the show's gritty violence. (TELEVISION-HBO/GAME OF
THRONES, moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine, 400 words) 
     
     
    LIFESTYLE
    Katy Perry may get chance to live at disputed ex-convent 
    LOS ANGELES - Katy Perry, who grew up the daughter of
Protestant pastors and rose to fame with the hit song "I Kissed
a Girl," may get her chance to live in a former Roman Catholic
convent in Los Angeles - after a judge tentatively blocked its
sale to someone else.(USA-KATYPERRY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex
Dobuzinskis, 400 words)
    
    Zimbabwe calls for extradition of Cecil the lion's killer
    HARARE - The American dentist who killed Cecil the lion was
a "foreign poacher" who paid for an illegal hunt and he should
be extradited to Zimbabwe to face justice, environment minister
Oppah Muchinguri said.(ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/LION (UPDATE 3, TV),
moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 700 words)
    
    "Blue Beach" offers Gazans a glimpse of the good life   
    GAZA - A luxurious new tourist resort has opened in the Gaza
Strip, its manicured lawns, sparkling pool and private beach in
stark contrast to the impoverished territory still struggling to
recover from last year's war.(LIFE-PALESTINIANS/GAZA (PIX, TV),
moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 500 words)   
                                
    --------------------------------------------------------   
    
    DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
    Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
    - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
    - Fitness (exercise/well being story)
    Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
    - World Chefs (Q&A interview)
    Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
    - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
    - Billboard chart (top-selling music)
    Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
    - Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
    - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
    Friday: Theme: Travel
    - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)

