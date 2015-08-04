Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 4, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Jon Stewart steps away from comedy gold NEW YORK - Heartbroken fans are wishing Jon Stewart a "jonvovage" on Twitter, but Donald Trump and the other 2016 U.S. presidential candidates may be breathing a sigh of relief. (TELEVISION-JONSTEWART/ (PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 500 words) Meryl Streep finds inner rock star in "Ricki and the Flash" NEW YORK - Multiple Academy Award winner Meryl Streep brings her inner rock star to the screen in "Ricki and the Flash", playing a bar musician who left her family to follow her rock and roll dream.(FILM-RICKIANDTHEFLASH/(TV), Moved, 250 words) Trapero returns to Venice Film Festival with "El Clan" BUENOS AIRES - Argentine filmmaker Pablo Trapero returns to compete at the Venice Film Festival with "El Clan" (The Clan), a drama based on the real-life Puccio family who kidnapped and killed people around Buenos Aires in the 1980s. (FILM-ELCLAN/TV (TV), moved, 200 words) U.S. pop star Pharrell Williams faces stormy S.African tour CAPE TOWN - Concerts scheduled by U.S. pop star Pharrell Williams in South Africa next month face disruptions from pro-Palestine protesters over a promotional deal he has with major retailer Woolworths, which has trade ties with Israel. (SAFRICA-PHARRELL, moved, by Wendell Roelf, 300 words) LIFESTYLE U.S. airlines end trophy hunter shipments after Cecil outcry NEW YORK - Three U.S. airlines have banned the transport of lion, leopard, elephant, rhino or buffalo killed by trophy hunters, in the latest fallout from the killing of Zimbabwe's Cecil the lion last month. (ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/AIRLINES (UPDATE 3), moved, 350 words) Singers Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale to divorce LOS ANGELES - Singer Gwen Stefani has filed for divorce from rockstar husband Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage, several news reports said. (PEOPLE-GWENSTEFANI/DIVORCE, moved, 150 words) Actor Will Smith takes to Facebook to deny divorce report NEW YORK - "Men in Black" star Will Smith took the unusual step of publicly shooting down a report that he and his actress wife of 17 years had decided to divorce.(PEOPLE-WILLSMITH, moved, 200 words) Schumer calls for gun control after 'Trainwreck' shooting NEW YORK - Two weeks after a gunman killed two women in a Louisiana screening of the movie "Trainwreck," the film's screenwriter and star, Amy Schumer, joined her cousin U.S. Senator Charles Schumer in calling for increased gun control.(USA-LOUISIANA/SHOOTING-SCHUMER (TV), moved, by Katie Reilly, 400 words) French customs seize Picasso painting banned for export French customs officials seized a Picasso painting worth 25 million euros ($27 million) over concerns it could be permanently removed from Spain in defiance of an export ban, officials said.(FRANCE-PICASSO/SPAIN (PIX, REFILE), moved, 150 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)