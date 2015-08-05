FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 5, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 5, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
    Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    Five morning show hosts talk about their first jobs
    NEW YORK - It takes a special kind of person to be a
morning-show host. Not just the kind of person who can get up at
3 or 4 a.m. every day, but someone with a personality that the
rest of America doesn't mind seeing when they are tired, grumpy
and have not yet had a first cup of coffee.
(FIRSTJOBS-MORNINGHOSTS/ (PERSONAL FINANCE,CORRECTED), moved, by
Chris Taylor, 1000 words)
    
    Robert Downey Jr. ranked world's top-earning actor by Forbes
    LOS ANGELES - "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. was named
the world's top-earning actor by Forbes, taking first place on a
list that featured leading men from Bollywood as well as
Hollywood for the first time. (FILM-TOPACTORS/FORBES, moved, 250
words)
    
    Gdansk Shakespeare fest shows many sides of "Hamlet"
    GDANSK, Poland - It's one of Shakespeare's greatest plays,
so it's no wonder that "Hamlet" figures in more than its fair
share of productions at the 19th Gdansk Shakespeare Festival in
the northern Polish city. (THEATRE-POLAND, moved, by Urszula
Poszumska and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti, 350 words)    
    
    Photos of Mormon Church founder's 'seer stone' seen 
    SALT LAKE CITY - The Mormon Church released photographs of a
so-called "seer stone" that members believe was used by the
Utah-based faith's founder, Joseph Smith, to write the Book of
Mormon, its principal sacred text. (USA-UTAH/MORMONS, Moved, by
Peg McEntee, 350 words)
    
    Miss Piggy and Kermit break up ahead of new ABC Muppets show
    LOS ANGELES - Yet another Hollywood power couple bit the
dust as Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog announced their
separation, conveniently setting a new dynamic for the upcoming
"The Muppets" television show. (TELEVISION-MISSPIGGY/KERMIT (TV,
PIX), moved, 300 words)
                   
    LIFESTYLE
    Prisoner surfs out of Norway jail
    OSLO - A convicted sex offender has escaped from a Norwegian
island prison on a surf board, using a plastic shovel to paddle
to the mainland, officials said. (NORWAY-PRISON/, moved, 300
words)
    
    Don't treat divorced Catholics as outcasts:Pope to priests
    VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis told priests to be more merciful
to Catholics who have divorced and remarried outside the Church,
saying they should not be treated as if they had been
excommunicated. (POPE-REMARRIED/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip
Pullella, 300 words)
    
    Billy Sherrill, who produced 'Stand By Your Man,' dead at 78
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Billy Sherrill, the producer behind
country music hits including Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man"
and George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," died after a
brief illness at the age of 78.(USA-PEOPLE/SHERRILL, moved, by
Tim Ghianni, 400 words)
    
    'Real Housewives' star Kim Richards accused of shoplifting  
    LOS ANGELES - Kim Richards, part of television's "The Real
Housewives of Beverly Hills" ensemble, spent a night in jail
after her arrest on suspicion of shoplifting $600 worth of
merchandise from a Target discount store in Los Angeles, police
said.(PEOPLE-HOUSEWIVES, moved, 350 words) 
        
    Contrary to popular myth, "the pill" prevents womb cancer
    LONDON - Using an oral contraceptive, often referred to as
"the pill", gives long-term protection against womb cancer and
the longer it is used the greater the reduction in risk,
scientists said.(HEALTH-CANCER/CONTRACEPTION, moved, by Kate
Kelland, 400 words)
                                
    --------------------------------------------------------   
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
