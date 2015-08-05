Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 5, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Five morning show hosts talk about their first jobs NEW YORK - It takes a special kind of person to be a morning-show host. Not just the kind of person who can get up at 3 or 4 a.m. every day, but someone with a personality that the rest of America doesn't mind seeing when they are tired, grumpy and have not yet had a first cup of coffee. (FIRSTJOBS-MORNINGHOSTS/ (PERSONAL FINANCE,CORRECTED), moved, by Chris Taylor, 1000 words) Robert Downey Jr. ranked world's top-earning actor by Forbes LOS ANGELES - "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. was named the world's top-earning actor by Forbes, taking first place on a list that featured leading men from Bollywood as well as Hollywood for the first time. (FILM-TOPACTORS/FORBES, moved, 250 words) Gdansk Shakespeare fest shows many sides of "Hamlet" GDANSK, Poland - It's one of Shakespeare's greatest plays, so it's no wonder that "Hamlet" figures in more than its fair share of productions at the 19th Gdansk Shakespeare Festival in the northern Polish city. (THEATRE-POLAND, moved, by Urszula Poszumska and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti, 350 words) Photos of Mormon Church founder's 'seer stone' seen SALT LAKE CITY - The Mormon Church released photographs of a so-called "seer stone" that members believe was used by the Utah-based faith's founder, Joseph Smith, to write the Book of Mormon, its principal sacred text. (USA-UTAH/MORMONS, Moved, by Peg McEntee, 350 words) Miss Piggy and Kermit break up ahead of new ABC Muppets show LOS ANGELES - Yet another Hollywood power couple bit the dust as Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog announced their separation, conveniently setting a new dynamic for the upcoming "The Muppets" television show. (TELEVISION-MISSPIGGY/KERMIT (TV, PIX), moved, 300 words) LIFESTYLE Prisoner surfs out of Norway jail OSLO - A convicted sex offender has escaped from a Norwegian island prison on a surf board, using a plastic shovel to paddle to the mainland, officials said. (NORWAY-PRISON/, moved, 300 words) Don't treat divorced Catholics as outcasts:Pope to priests VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis told priests to be more merciful to Catholics who have divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying they should not be treated as if they had been excommunicated. (POPE-REMARRIED/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 300 words) Billy Sherrill, who produced 'Stand By Your Man,' dead at 78 NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Billy Sherrill, the producer behind country music hits including Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" and George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," died after a brief illness at the age of 78.(USA-PEOPLE/SHERRILL, moved, by Tim Ghianni, 400 words) 'Real Housewives' star Kim Richards accused of shoplifting LOS ANGELES - Kim Richards, part of television's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ensemble, spent a night in jail after her arrest on suspicion of shoplifting $600 worth of merchandise from a Target discount store in Los Angeles, police said.(PEOPLE-HOUSEWIVES, moved, 350 words) Contrary to popular myth, "the pill" prevents womb cancer LONDON - Using an oral contraceptive, often referred to as "the pill", gives long-term protection against womb cancer and the longer it is used the greater the reduction in risk, scientists said.(HEALTH-CANCER/CONTRACEPTION, moved, by Kate Kelland, 400 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)