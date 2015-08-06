FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 6, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 6, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
    Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Jill Serjeant
in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542
5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    Taylor Swift, Misty Copeland lead Vanity Fair best-dressed
    LOS ANGELES - Pop star Taylor Swift, ballerina Misty
Copeland and actress Emma Stone led a slew of newcomers to
Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list, an annual
compilation of well-heeled, high-profile talent and socialites.
(FASHION-VANITYFAIR/BESTDRESSED (TV), moved, 250 words)
    
    Dinosaurs, cars spur Universal Pictures to record box office
    LOS ANGELES - Universal Pictures made history by becoming
the first movie studio to gross $5.53 billion worldwide in one
year, setting an industry record.
(FILM-COMCAST/UNIVERSALPICTURES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Piya
Sinha-Roy, 250 words)
    
    Video game fans gather in real life to cheer on pros
    SAN JOSE, Calif. - The lounge in downtown San Jose,
California, looks like any sports pub. Fans crowd around the
bar, perch over tables and stare at TV screens, rooting for
favorite teams and cheering spectacular plays.
(USA-VIDEOGAMES/CALIFORNIA, moved, by Curtis Skinner, 400 words)
   
    
    After long goodbye, Stewart signs off from 'The Daily Show' 
    NEW YORK - His "Daily Show" set is being donated to
Washington's Newseum and 19 of his custom-made show suits have
been auctioned off for a disability charity.
(TELEVISION-JONSTEWART/ (PIX), Moved, by Jill Serjeant, 400
words)
    
    U.S. to return rare Stradivarius violin stolen in 1980
    NEW YORK - U.S. authorities said Thursday they plan to
announce the recovery of a rare Stradivarius violin that was
stolen in 1980 from the late virtuoso violinist Roman Totenberg
after a performance. (USA-NEW YORK/VIOLIN-STRADIVARIUS, moved,
by Nate Raymond, 300 words)
                   
    LIFESTYLE
    Cosby ordered to give deposition in sexual abuse lawsuit
    LOS ANGELES - Bill Cosby has been ordered to give a sworn
deposition in a lawsuit brought by a woman accusing the comedian
of plying her with alcohol and sexually abusing her at the
Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles when she was 15 years old.
(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Steve Gorman, 500
words)    
       
    Fitness fundamentals still challenge Americans, poll finds
    NEW YORK - Despite an explosion of fitness advice from TV
shows, blogs, books and online experts, a basic knowledge of
health and exercise still eludes most Americans, according to a
poll.(FITNESS-FUNDAMENTALS, moved, by Dorene Internicola, 400
words)
    
    Legendary Russian freediver feared dead  
    MADRID - One of the world's greatest freedivers, Russia's
Natalia Molchanova, is feared dead after disappearing during a
dive off Spain's Balearic Islands, officials
said.(SPAIN-FREEDIVER, moved, 300 words) 
        
    Charlie Brown voice actor found competent for sentencing
    SAN DIEGO - A San Diego judge found on Wednesday that a
58-year-old man who as a child actor voiced the cartoon
character Charlie Brown was mentally competent to be sentenced
for violating his probation in a stalking
case.(USA-CHARLIEBROWN/CALIFORNIA, moved, by Marty Graham, 350
words)
    
    Poll shows Eleanor Roosevelt a favorite for the new $10 bill
    WASHINGTON - More than one in four Americans are hoping the
soon-to-be redesigned $10 bill will feature Eleanor Roosevelt,
according to a McClatchy-Marist poll. (USA-MONEY/TENDOLLARBILL,
moved, by Megan Cassella, 300 words)
                                
    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.