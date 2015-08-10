Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 10, 15:00 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Sixties series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." comes to screen LONDON - The secret agents from "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." are back, this time on the silver screen in an action comedy movie based on the 1960s television series.(FILM-MANFROMUNCLE/ (TV), moved, 300 words) Stewart farewell watched by 3.5 million, below show record LOS ANGELES - Some 3.5 million people watched Jon Stewart's farewell from "The Daily Show", Comedy Central said, more than double the regular audience but below the record viewership for the U.S. satirical news series set in 2008 by then Senator Barack Obama. (TELEVISION-JONSTEWART/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words) Economic crisis proves no tragedy for Greek theatre EPIDAURUS, Greece - While cash-strapped Greeks forgo the cinema and other luxuries, theatre ticket sales are booming -- even if theatres struggle to cover their costs and actors often go unpaid. (EUROZONE-GREECE/THEATRE (PIX,REPEAT), moved, by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, 650 words) One Direction break streaming record as they top UK chart LONDON - "Drag Me Down," One Direction's first single as a quartet following the departure of Zayn Malik in March, surged to the top of the British chart while a compilation album by Cilla Black, who died this week, made its first appearance in the Top 20 albums for over three decades.(BRITAIN-CHARTS/, moved, 250 words) LIFESTYLE Former football star, broadcaster, Frank Gifford dead at 84 Frank Gifford, a star on the football field for the New York Giants and later a star in the broadcasting booth with the "Monday Night Football" team that helped popularize the NFL, died at age 84, his family said. (PEOPLE-GIFFORD/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Bill Trott, 750 words) Wrongful death allegation filed against Brown boyfriend The conservator of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singer Whitney Houston who died in July after months in a coma, has added a wrongful death accusation to a lawsuit against Brown's boyfriend, an Atlanta television station said.(USA-PEOPLE/BROWN, moved, 300 words) Video gamers win millions of dollars in Seattle championship SEATTLE - Teams of video gamers playing characters ranging from wizards to monsters exchanged virtual punches, fireballs and lightning strikes over the past six days, battling at the main event of the Dota 2 International 2015 tournament in Seattle. (USA-VIDEOGAMES/FINALS (UPDATE 1), Moved, by Curtis Skinner, 450 words) --------------------------------------------------------