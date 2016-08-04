FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 4, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 4, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in
London +44 207 542 5283
    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    
    Cast of 'Suicide Squad' defend film after rotten reviews
    The cast of new anti-hero movie "Suicide Squad" defended the
film from scathing reviews, saying it was for the fans to decide
if it does justice to the DC Comics characters it is based on. 
(FILM-SUICIDESQUAD/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Melissa Fares,
406 words)

    Art Nouveau masterpiece abandoned in decaying Brussels
warehouse
    An Art Nouveau facade designed by the famous Belgian
architect Victor Horta lies greening with mould and covered in
trash in a Brussels warehouse, forgotten only five years after
it was last exhibited to the public. (BELGIUM-ART/ARCHITECTURE
(PIX), moved, by Manon Jacob, 367 words)

    LIFESTYLE

    Hostel chain targets new generation of backpackers
    LONDON - A European hostel chain that offers youngsters the
chance to stay in quirky buildings and events such as DJ
sessions plans to double in size to 28 sites within five years,
aiming to cater for the latest generation of backpackers.  
(GENERATOR HOSTELS-INTERVIEW/, moved, by Sarah Young, 378 words)

    Pokemon no-go: New Jersey resident sues over trespassing
players
    NEW YORK - A New Jersey man has a message for the millions
of players obsessed with the mobile game Pokemon Go: "Get off my
lawn!" (NINTENDO-POKEMON/LAWSUIT, moved, by Joseph Ax, 348
words)

    Bosnian "Indiana Jones" digs for controversy again with park
    VISOKO - Archaeologists denounced a "cruel hoax" a decade
ago when amateur digger Semir Osmanagic said he had found
pyramids in the small Balkan nation, at a place where others
only saw pointy hills. Ten years on, the amateur archaeologist
whose hobby and ubiquitous hat earned him the nickname of the
"Bosnian Indiana Jones" has gone one step further, actually
turning the site into a park aimed at visitors seeking a
spiritual experience.(BOSNIA-PYRAMIDS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Daria Sito-Sucic, 310 words)

    Calais "jungle" camp shelters set up in London installation
    LONDON - The tents and shelters of Calais' infamous "jungle"
camp have been rebuilt in London in a new installation hoping to
teach Britons more about Europe's migrant crisis.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN-JUNGLE (TV), moved, 261 words)

    Famed flamingo Pinky dead in Florida after man attacks it
    TAMPA - A Chilean flamingo named Pinky which was known for
its dancing was euthanized at a Florida theme park after being
badly injured by a man who reached into its pen and threw it to
the ground, Tampa police said. (FLORIDA-FLAMINGO/ (PIX, TV),
moved, 205 words)

    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
