FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 10, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics Rio
August 10, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 10, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS

    Ed Sheeran faces copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'
    Heirs of the composer for Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On"
sued British musician Ed Sheeran on Tuesday, claiming his hit
song "Thinking Out Loud" copies core elements of the late soul
singer's 1973 track. (MUSIC-EDSHEERAN/LAWSUIT (PIX, TV), moved,
255 words)

    Meryl Streep makes bad music in 'Florence Foster Jenkins' 
    NEW YORK - Meryl Streep has showcased her musical talents in
several films, but her abilities take a purposeful turn for the
worse in "Florence Foster Jenkins." (FILM-MERYLSTREEP/ (TV),
moved, by Bob Mezan, 400 words)
          
    LIFESTYLE

    Japan's crown prince ready for throne, but no fairytale for
his unhappy princess
    TOKYO - When Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito proposed to a
reluctant Masako Owada, he promised to protect her with all his
might, a vow that may get tougher to keep if, as expected, his
father Emperor Akihito abdicates, and the woman who has
struggled to adjust to royal life becomes empress.
(JAPAN-EMPEROR/HEIR (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Elaine Lies, 745
words)
    
    Duke of Westminster, dies at 64
    LONDON - Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, a British billionaire
landowner and close friend of the royal family known by his
title of Duke of Westminster, has died suddenly aged 64, a
spokeswoman for his family said. (BRITAIN-DUKE/ (PIX), moved, by
Estelle Shirbon, 400 words)

    Cambodia bans Pokemon Go game at genocide museum 
    PHNOM PENH - Cambodia on Wednesday banned the game Pokemon
Go from a former Khmer Rouge torture centre and prison after
players showed up at the site, now a genocide museum, hunting
for the virtual cartoon characters. (CAMBODIA-POKEMON GO/ (PIX,
TV), moved, 335 words)

    Bead from Bulgaria may be world's oldest gold artefact
    YUNATSITE - It may be just a tiny gold bead - 4 mm (1/8
inch) in diameter - but it is an enormous discovery for
Bulgarian archaeologists who say they have found Europe's - and
probably the world's - oldest gold artefact.
(BULGARIA-ARCHAEOLOGY/GOLD (PIX, TV), moved, by Angel
Krasimirov, 380 words)

    Piltdown breakdown: details about a famed scientific hoax
    WASHINGTON - Researchers applying modern forensic techniques
to a century-old puzzle have laid bare intriguing new details
about one of the most notorious scientific hoaxes on record, the
so-called Piltdown Man, and are confident in the culprit's
identity. (SCIENCE-HOAX/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400
words)

    Bright green Olympic pool overshadows events
    RIO DE JANEIRO - The water in the Olympic diving pool was
bright green on Tuesday, baffling at least one competitor who
said she could not see her partner underwater, although
organisers said that it did not pose any danger to health. 
(OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Brenda Goh, 320
words)
     
    Parents who insist on vegan diet may risk jail in Italy
    ROME - If parliamentarian Elvira Savino has her way, Italian
parents who insist on a vegan diet for their children will risk
up to four years in jail. (ITALY-VEGANS/LAW (PIX), moved, by
Philip Pullella, 405 words)  

    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.