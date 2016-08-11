FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 11, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
August 11, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 11, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS

    Rihanna, Anne Hathaway likely to join female 'Ocean's Eight'
    Pop star Rihanna along with actresses Anne Hathaway and
Helena Bonham Carter are in talks to join Sandra Bullock and
Cate Blanchett in a female-driven spinoff of the "Ocean's
Eleven" crime caper franchise, Hollywood trade publications
reported on Wednesday. (FILM-OCEANS8/ (CORRECTED, TV), moved,
330 words)

    China's stalling box office points to consumer slowdown
    SHANGHAI - China's cinemas are showing signs of weakness, a
concern for policymakers who had looked to stellar box office
receipts over the last half-decade as a sign consumers were
picking up some of the slack from ailing exports and
manufacturing. (CHINA-BOX OFFICE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Adam Jourdan, 825 words)
          
    LIFESTYLE

    Presidential vacations to change again after Obama 
    EDGARTOWN - President Barack Obama has had Hawaii and
Martha's Vineyard. His predecessor, George W. Bush, had
Crawford, Texas.  (USA-OBAMA/VACATION (PIX), moved, by Jeff
Mason, 520 words)
    
    Taiwan police target Pokemon gamers driven to distraction
    TAIPEI - The launch of the Pokemon GO game in Taiwan has
sparked a sharp rise in traffic violations by commuters using
their smartphones to play while driving.
(NINTENDO-POKEMON/TAIWAN (TV), moved, 272 words)

    Paralysis partly reversed using brain-machine interface 
    Paraplegic patients recovered partial control and feeling in
their limbs after training to use a variety of brain-machine
interface technologies, according to new research published on
Thursday in the journal "Scientific Reports."
(SCIENCE-PARALYSIS/ (moved), 315 words)

    Arianna Huffington to leave Huffington Post
    Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington said on
Thursday she would step down as editor-in-chief of the online
news site that bears her name to focus on running her new
venture, health and wellness startup Thrive Global.
(HUFFINGTONPOST-HUFFINGTON/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Malathi
Nayak, 410 words)

    Male pros look overdressed on skimpy Copacabana
    RIO DE JANEIRO - On a hot Rio morning under a perfect sky,
the sand flies as a bare body dives for a dig. This isn't the
Olympic arena, but the public volleyball nets of Copacabana
beach and here the men proudly wear tiny swim shorts known in
Brazil as "sungas".  (OLYMPICS-RIO-BVOLLEYBALL/UNIFORMS
(CORRECTED, PIX), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 545 words)

    Australia announces $154-mln upgrade for Sydney Opera House
    SYDNEY - Australia on Thursday unveiled plans for the
largest renovations to the Sydney Opera House since its opening
in 1973, with more than A$200 million ($154 million) earmarked
to update the UNESCO world heritage-listed site.
(AUSTRALIA-OPERAHOUSE/ (moved), 300 words)  

    --------------------------------------------------------

