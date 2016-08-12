FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 12, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 12, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 12, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS

    Rihanna to receive MTV's lifetime achievement award 
    NEW YORK - Rihanna will receive MTV's lifetime achievement
award at the Aug. 28 Video Music Awards show, MTV said, joining
the likes of Kanye West, Madonna and Beyonce.
(AWARDS-MTVVMA/RIHANNA (PIX), moved, 170 words)

    Brussels "flower carpet" has Japanese theme
    BRUSSELS - Hundreds of thousands of begonias and dahlias
will emblazon the Grand Place in Brussels this weekend for its
20th "Flower Carpet" display, which this year has a Japanese
theme. (BELGIUM-FLOWERS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Manon Jacob, 250
words)
          
    LIFESTYLE

    Biles lights up Rio, Instagram and the Kardashians
    RIO DE JANEIRO - She has ratcheted up a million Instagram
followers, exchanged tweets with reality star Kim Kardashian and
been splashed on the cover of major American magazines. 
(OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-W-IND/BILES-FAME (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 575 words)
    
    South Korea looks to generate buzz for edible insects
    SEOUL - Bae Su-Hyeon's lunch of sweet potato soup and funghi
pasta has bugs in it. They're part of the recipe.
(SOUTHKOREA-INSECTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Jane Chung,
440 words)
    
    California's rare island fox returns from brink of
extinction
    LOS ANGELES - Three groups of California's rare island fox
were removed from the U.S. endangered species list on Thursday,
and a fourth was downgraded to threatened, marking the fastest
recovery yet for an American mammal once deemed to be on the
brink of extinction. (CALIFORNIA-FOX/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Steve Gorman, 435 words)

    As Earth swelters, global warming target in danger of being
missed
    OSLO - The Earth is so hot this year that a limit for global
warming agreed by world leaders at a climate summit in Paris
just a few months ago is in danger of being breached.
(CLIMATECHANGE-TEMPERATURES/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, REPEAT), moved,
by Alister Doyle, 660 words)

    U.S. agency denies petition to reclassify marijuana
    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration on Thursday denied requests to stop classifying
marijuana as a dangerous drug with no medical use, leaving users
and businesses in limbo after many  states have legalized it for
medical or recreational purposes. (USA-MARIJUANA/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Bill Berkrot, 555 words)  
    
    Zimbabwe's social media revolt yet to take root in rural
areas
    CHIREDZI - Deep in Zimbabwe's drought-stricken rural
district of Chiredzi, news of the biggest protests against
President Robert Mugabe in a decade reached Peter Mufaro only
after a week. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/SOCIALMEDIA (PIX), moved, by
Cris Chinaka, 1035 words)

    Boy hurt on Pennsylvania roller coaster, week's 3rd
amusement park injury
    A boy was injured when he fell from a roller coaster on
Thursday and he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, emergency
services and park officials said, in the third accident this
week involving children hurt on U.S. amusement park rides.
(PENNSYLVANIA-ROLLERCOASTER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)

    Chilli-powder condoms, firecrackers boost Tanzania elephant
protection
    Conservationists in Tanzania are using an unorthodox way of
keeping elephants from wandering into human settlements - by
throwing condoms filled with chilli powder at them.
(ENVIRONMENT-ELEPHANTS/ (TV), moved, 240 words)
    
    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.