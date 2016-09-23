FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 23, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
September 23, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 23, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    
    Obama awards arts medals to Mel Brooks, Audra McDonald,
Berry Gordy
    WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama awarded 24 American
giants of the arts and humanities with medals, lauding their
accomplishments - and sharing some laughs. (USA-OBAMA/ARTS
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 350 words)
    
    Hillary Clinton spars with comedian on parody talk-show
interview
    LOS ANGELES - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary
Clinton played it strictly deadpan while parrying decidedly
off-the-wall questions from comedian Zach Galifianakis on his
online parody talk show, "Between Two Ferns".
(USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-BETWEENTWOFERNS (TV), moved, 250 words)
    
    Subtle seduction in Giorgio Armani's Charmani collection in
Milan 
    MILAN - A woman's allure is a matter of small and subtle
details for Giorgio Armani in his spring/summer 2017 "Charmani"
collection presented during Milan Fashion week. (FASHION-MILAN/
(TV, PIX), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 300 words) See also:
Feathers and nostalgia add glam to Prada spring
collection(FASHION-MILAN/PRADA (PIX, TV), moved, by Giulia
Segreti, 200 words)
    
    Plus-size fashion show scores big in Japan
    TOKYO - Japanese pop girl group Pottya, who describe
themselves as "chubby", performed their hits while eleven plus
size amateur models strutted along the catwalk at a new men's
fashion show in Tokyo aimed at breaking down obesity taboos.
(FASHION-JAPAN/ (REPEAT, TV, PIX), moved, by Kwiyeon Ha, 250
words)
        
    Work on sex life of rats, life as a badger honored at Ig
Nobel Prizes
    CAMBRIDGE - Scientific research into how polyester pants
affect the sex life of rats, what it's like for a human to live
like a badger and how different the world looks when viewed
through your legs was honored at this year's Ig Nobel spoof
awards. (USA-IG NOBEL/ (PIX), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words)
           
    LIFESTYLE
        
    Reagan auction items sell for 10 times estimate in New York
    NEW YORK - A chunk of the Berlin Wall and a pair of cowboy
boots that belonged to late U.S. President Ronald Reagan sold
for 10 times their estimated value at a New York auction that
brought in more than $5.7 million dollars.
(PEOPLE-REAGAN/AUCTION (PIX), moved, 250 words)
        
    Pope says journalism based on fear-mongering, gossip is form
of "terrorism"
    VATICAN CITY - Journalism based on gossip or rumours is a
form of "terrorism" and media that stereotype entire populations
or foment fear of migrants are acting destructively, Pope
Francis said. (POPE-MEDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 300
words)
    
    Moonlight sonata: fish's nocturnal 'singing' secrets
revealed
    WASHINGTON - In one of the marvels of nature, males of a
fish species called the plainfin midshipman that dwells in
Pacific coastal waters from Alaska to Baja California court
females during breeding season using a nocturnal "love song"
with an otherworldly sound. (SCIENCE-FISH/ (PIX), moved, 450
words)
    
    South Africa unveils test-tube buffalo, plans IVF rhino 
    MARBLE HALL - Almost 40 years after the first human
test-tube baby was born, South African scientists have produced
something bulkier: the first Cape buffalo brought into the world
by in vitro fertilisation (IVF). (WILDLIFE-BUFFALO/IVF (TV,
PIX), moved, by Ziyanda Yono, 400 words)
       
    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.