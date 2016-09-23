Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 23, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Obama awards arts medals to Mel Brooks, Audra McDonald, Berry Gordy WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama awarded 24 American giants of the arts and humanities with medals, lauding their accomplishments - and sharing some laughs. (USA-OBAMA/ARTS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 350 words) Hillary Clinton spars with comedian on parody talk-show interview LOS ANGELES - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton played it strictly deadpan while parrying decidedly off-the-wall questions from comedian Zach Galifianakis on his online parody talk show, "Between Two Ferns". (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-BETWEENTWOFERNS (TV), moved, 250 words) Subtle seduction in Giorgio Armani's Charmani collection in Milan MILAN - A woman's allure is a matter of small and subtle details for Giorgio Armani in his spring/summer 2017 "Charmani" collection presented during Milan Fashion week. (FASHION-MILAN/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 300 words) See also: Feathers and nostalgia add glam to Prada spring collection(FASHION-MILAN/PRADA (PIX, TV), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 200 words) Plus-size fashion show scores big in Japan TOKYO - Japanese pop girl group Pottya, who describe themselves as "chubby", performed their hits while eleven plus size amateur models strutted along the catwalk at a new men's fashion show in Tokyo aimed at breaking down obesity taboos. (FASHION-JAPAN/ (REPEAT, TV, PIX), moved, by Kwiyeon Ha, 250 words) Work on sex life of rats, life as a badger honored at Ig Nobel Prizes CAMBRIDGE - Scientific research into how polyester pants affect the sex life of rats, what it's like for a human to live like a badger and how different the world looks when viewed through your legs was honored at this year's Ig Nobel spoof awards. (USA-IG NOBEL/ (PIX), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words) LIFESTYLE Reagan auction items sell for 10 times estimate in New York NEW YORK - A chunk of the Berlin Wall and a pair of cowboy boots that belonged to late U.S. President Ronald Reagan sold for 10 times their estimated value at a New York auction that brought in more than $5.7 million dollars. (PEOPLE-REAGAN/AUCTION (PIX), moved, 250 words) Pope says journalism based on fear-mongering, gossip is form of "terrorism" VATICAN CITY - Journalism based on gossip or rumours is a form of "terrorism" and media that stereotype entire populations or foment fear of migrants are acting destructively, Pope Francis said. (POPE-MEDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 300 words) Moonlight sonata: fish's nocturnal 'singing' secrets revealed WASHINGTON - In one of the marvels of nature, males of a fish species called the plainfin midshipman that dwells in Pacific coastal waters from Alaska to Baja California court females during breeding season using a nocturnal "love song" with an otherworldly sound. (SCIENCE-FISH/ (PIX), moved, 450 words) South Africa unveils test-tube buffalo, plans IVF rhino MARBLE HALL - Almost 40 years after the first human test-tube baby was born, South African scientists have produced something bulkier: the first Cape buffalo brought into the world by in vitro fertilisation (IVF). (WILDLIFE-BUFFALO/IVF (TV, PIX), moved, by Ziyanda Yono, 400 words) --------------------------------------------------------