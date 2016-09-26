FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 26, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 26, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    
    Box Office: 'Magnificent Seven' Hits Bullseye With $35
Million Debut
    LOS ANGELES- Denzel Washington hit the bullseye again. "The
Magnificent Seven," the Oscar-winner's first western, topped the
box office, picking up a solid $35 million.(USA-BOXOFFICE/,
moved, 600 words)
    
               
    LIFESTYLE
        
    Milan Fashion Week draws to close with Missoni's metallic
layered looks
    MILAN- Missoni's metallic and layered knit looks wrapped up
the Milan catwalks showcasing the spring/summer 17 collections
by fashion's best-known brands. (FASHION-MILAN/MISSONI (TV,
PIX), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 300 words)
        
    U.S. country singer Jean Shepard dead at 82
    Jean Shepard, who played a pioneering role for women in
country music and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and Country
Music Hall of Fame, died at age 82, the Nashville Tennessean
reported. (PEOPLE-SHEPARD/OBITUARY, moved, 400 words)
    
    Young Prince George shuns high-five, low-five from Canada's
Trudeau
    TORONTO- Blame it on jet lag or maybe a precocious knowledge
that his great-grandmother is Canada's head of state but
Britain's 3-year-old Prince George just wasn't going to be
charmed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/CANADA (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)
    
    Paris planning nudist park -deputy mayor
    PARIS- Paris authorities plan to open a park for nudists in
the French capital some time in the not too distant future. "We
need to find the right place and we don't want to upset anyone
or ruffle feathers," Deputy Paris Mayor Bruno Julliard said.
"It'll probably be a park or garden," he told RMC radio.
(FRANCE-NUDIST/, moved, 100 words)
       
    --------------------------------------------------------

