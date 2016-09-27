Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 27, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Beyonce, Bieber lead MTV Europe Music Awards nominations LONDON- Music stars Beyonce and Justin Bieber lead the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, earning five nods each at the major music event.(AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (PIX, TV), moved, 150 words) 'Peter Rabbit' coming to big screen, James Corden in voice cast LOS ANGELES- British stars James Corden and Daisy Ridley will help to bring the classic children's tales of "Peter Rabbit" to the big screen, Sony's Columbia Pictures studios said. (FILM-PETERRABBIT/ (TV, PIX), moved, 150 words) LIFESTYLE Fashion features tropics and layers at Paris show opening PARIS- Paris Fashion Week displayed colourful and tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and layered printed and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as it opened on Tuesday.(FASHION-PARIS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 300 words) Blue topaz gemstone, largest of its kind, to go in display LONDON- A flawless blue topaz gemstone, said to be the largest of its kind, is set to go on display at London's Natural History Museum. (BRITAIN-TOPAZ/ (TV, PIX), moved, 100 words) Actors Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber separate after 11 years together LOS ANGELES- Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are splitting up after 11 years together, the couple said in a statement.(PEOPLE-WATTS/SCHREIBER (PIX, TV), moved, 150 words) Hubble spots evidence of water plumes on Jupiter's moon Europa Astronomers said they have spotted evidence of water vapor plumes rising from Jupiter's moon Europa, a finding that might make it easier to learn whether life exists in the warm, salty ocean hidden beneath its icy surface.(SPACE-JUPITER/EUROPA, moved, by Irene Klotz, 400 words) --------------------------------------------------------