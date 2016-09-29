FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 29, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
#Apparel & Accessories
September 29, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 29, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    
    Bruce Springsteen greets fans in New York for book signing
    Fans eager to see Bruce Springsteen lined up for hours
around a Manhattan city block on Wednesday, one day after the
singer-songwriter's autobiography titled "Born to Run" hit store
shelves.(PEOPLE-SPRINGSTEEN/BOOK (PIX, TV), moved, 200 words)
    
    Sculptor Antony Gormley creates labyrinth for new London
show
    LONDON - British sculptor Antony Gormley puts people's
relationships with urban construction at the forefront of his
latest exhibition "Fit", creating a sort of labyrinth in a
London gallery space.(BRITAIN-ART/ (PIX), moved, 100 words)
    
    Hollywood endings start with humble first jobs
    NEW YORK- Despite their current world of glamour, not
everyone with a Hollywood ending grew up in glitz. For the
latest installment of Reuters' "First Jobs" series, we talked to
a few of those who have triumphed about their decidedly
non-Hollywood first gigs.(USA-FIRSTJOBS/HOLLYWOOD (PERSONAL
FINANCE), moved, 600 words)
    
    Thumbs up sculpture unveiled as new artwork for London's
"fourth plinth"
    LONDON- A giant hand with a thumbs up has been unveiled as
the new artwork occupying the fourth plinth at London's
Trafalgar Square.(BRITAIN-PLINTH/ (PIX), moved, 100 words)
    
    Taxidermy kittens centerpiece of New York exhibit
    A New York museum seeks to explore the strange and profound
connections humans have with preserved animals through an 
exhibit titled "Taxidermy: Art, Science & Immortality."(NEW
YORK-TAXIDERMY/CATS (TV, PIX), moved, 250 words)
    
    Daredevils take to skies to swing from hot air balloons
    Four daredevils have taken the playground swing to new
heights by swooping from below two hot air balloons high up in
the Austrian skies.     The Red Bull Skydive Team swung down
from one balloon, anchored to the other by 125 metres (410 ft)
of rope. The balloons were at a height of between 1,500-2,000
metres. (BALLOONING-MEGASWING/ (TV), moved, 100 words)
    
               
    LIFESTYLE
        
    Archaeologists discover pre-Columbian tombs in Guatemala
    GUATEMALA CITY- Guatemalan archaeologists hope two tombs
uncovered in Peten, Guatemala, will shed light on a clash
between two kingdoms located in the Maya Lowlands during the
Classic Maya period from 250 to 900 AD.(GUATEMALA-ARCHAEOLOGY/
(PIX, TV), moved, 250 words)
        
       
    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
