Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 30, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Daniel Craig still first choice for Bond, says producer LONDON- The team behind the James Bond films wants Daniel Craig to return as 007, the spy series' executive producer said, even after the British actor said he would rather slash his wrists than appear again.(BRITAIN-JAMESBOND/ (PIX, TV), moved, 200 words) Lady Gaga to perform Super Bowl 2017's halftime show Grammy-Award winning pop singer Lady Gaga will play the halftime show at the 2017 Super Bowl, the musician and National Football League said.(NFL-SUPERBOWL/LADYGAGA (CORRECTED, TV, PIX), moved, 200 words) BP decries Deepwater Horizon film as inaccurate LONDON- BP has criticised the new "Deepwater Horizon" film as being an inaccurate Hollywood dramatisation of the deadly oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.(FILM-DEEPWATERHORIZON/BP, moved, 273 words) Missing Van Gogh paintings turn up in Italian mafia country house AMSTERDAM/ROME- Two stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings worth millions of euros were found in an Italian country house belonging to an alleged mafia drug smuggler, police said on Friday, 14 years after they disappeared in a daring heist in Amsterdam.( NETHERLANDS-ART/VAN GOGH (TV, PIX, UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words) LIFESTYLE Princess Charlotte says first word in public on Canadian tour TORONTO- Britain's Princess Charlotte, 1, spoke for the first time in public on Thursday during her family's Canadian tour, uttering the word "pop" while she and her brother played with balloons.(BRITAIN-ROYALS/CANADA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 200 words) 'Birth of a Nation' star says will not apologize over rape case NEW YORK- Nate Parker, director and star of the new slavery drama "The Birth of a Nation," said he would not apologize over a 17-year-old rape accusation that has hijacked attention from a film once tipped as an Oscar front-runner.(FILM-BIRTHOFANATION/ (PIX), moved, 350 words) Rangers try gaming technology to protect African wildlife NAIROBI- The campaign to track down poachers and protect endangered species in Africa's embattled reserves is tapping into the technology used in the virtual world of online poker and other computer games. (AFRICA-POACHING/ (PIX), moved, 600 words) --------------------------------------------------------