a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 30, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
#Apparel & Accessories
September 30, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, September 30, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
    
    Daniel Craig still first choice for Bond, says producer
    LONDON- The team behind the James Bond films wants Daniel
Craig to return as 007, the spy series' executive producer said,
even after the British actor said he would rather slash his
wrists than appear again.(BRITAIN-JAMESBOND/ (PIX, TV), moved,
200 words)
    
    Lady Gaga to perform Super Bowl 2017's halftime show
    Grammy-Award winning pop singer Lady Gaga will play the
halftime show at the 2017 Super Bowl, the musician and National
Football League said.(NFL-SUPERBOWL/LADYGAGA (CORRECTED, TV,
PIX), moved, 200 words)
    
    BP decries Deepwater Horizon film as inaccurate
    LONDON- BP has criticised the new "Deepwater Horizon" film
as being an inaccurate Hollywood dramatisation of the deadly oil
rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in
2010.(FILM-DEEPWATERHORIZON/BP, moved, 273 words)
    
    Missing Van Gogh paintings turn up in Italian mafia country
house
    AMSTERDAM/ROME- Two stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings worth
millions of euros were found in an Italian country house
belonging to an alleged mafia drug smuggler, police said on
Friday, 14 years after they disappeared in a daring heist in
Amsterdam.( NETHERLANDS-ART/VAN GOGH (TV, PIX, UPDATE 2), moved,
600 words)
                
               
    LIFESTYLE
        
    Princess Charlotte says first word in public on Canadian
tour
    TORONTO- Britain's Princess Charlotte, 1, spoke for the
first time in public on Thursday during her family's Canadian
tour, uttering the word "pop" while she and her brother played
with balloons.(BRITAIN-ROYALS/CANADA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved,
200 words)
    
    'Birth of a Nation' star says will not apologize over rape
case
    NEW YORK- Nate Parker, director and star of the new slavery
drama "The Birth of a Nation," said he would not apologize over
a 17-year-old rape accusation that has hijacked attention from a
film once tipped as an Oscar front-runner.(FILM-BIRTHOFANATION/
(PIX), moved, 350 words)
    
   Rangers try gaming technology to protect African wildlife
   NAIROBI- The campaign to track down poachers and protect
endangered species in Africa's embattled reserves is tapping
into the  technology used in the virtual world of online poker
and other computer games. (AFRICA-POACHING/ (PIX), moved, 600
words)

               
    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
