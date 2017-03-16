Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, March 16, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Actress Emma Watson plans legal action over stolen photos "Beauty and the Beast" star Emma Watson is planning legal action over photos said to have been leaked online, but her representatives on Wednesday denied reports that the pictures showed the British actress nude. (PEOPLE-EMMAWATSON/ (TV, PIX), moved, 264 words) "Beauty and the Beast" launch begins as Disney pulls film from Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia stood by its decision to bar "Beauty and the Beast" from cinemas without a "gay moment" being cut as the worldwide rollout of the Walt Disney movie began on Thursday. (DISNEY-BEAUTYANDTHEBEAST/CENSORSHIP (TV, PICTURES), moved, 483 words) Brits still waiting for full Brexit comedy dividend LONDON - They were the two stories that rocked the Western world last year. But while Donald Trump's election injected new life into U.S. political comedy, the British are still waiting for Brexit to usher in their new golden age of satire. (BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT/SATIRE (PIX, TV), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 705 words) LIFESTYLE Angelina Jolie appeals for commitment to "imperfect" UN GENEVA - U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for internationalism in the face of wars driving people from their homes and a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism". (UN-REFUGEES/JOLIE (REFILE, TV, PIX), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 303 words) When it comes to peacock mating, plumage size matters-study AUSTIN - The size and width of a peacock's proud plumage attracts the gaze of males likely sizing up rivals and of females potentially looking for mates, a survey released on Wednesday showed. (USA-PEACOCKS/ (PIX), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 271 words) Canadian refugees learn to curl, and how to handle icy wipeouts TORONTO - Arun Daniel and his mom, Suguna, first touched Canadian soil two weeks ago and, on Wednesday, they first touched ice, sliding on one knee and pushing a 40-pound granite rock across a rink. (CANADA-IMMIGRATION/CURLING (PIX, TV), moved, by Anna Mehler Paperny, 396 words) Puppy love: therapy pooches bring peace of mind at Spanish psychiatric centre ELIZONDO - Tucked away in Spain's Pyrenees mountains, patients at psychiatric facility Benito Menni stretch out across floor mats and stroke greyhound puppies Atila and Argi. (SPAIN-HEALTH/ (PIX), moved, by Amanda Calvo, 278 words) Egypt's pigeons soar above wooden towers, away from the dinner plate CAIRO - Pigeons are a delicacy in Egypt, traditionally served roasted and stuffed with fragrant rice. But for Cairo's pigeon fanciers, their prized birds are nobody's next meal. (EGYPT-PIGEONS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 358 words) 'Trophy' film tackles African hunting and conservation AUSTIN - The new documentary "Trophy" opens in a sprawling corner of South Africa run by John Hume, who is praised by some as protecting the continent's rhinos from extinction and vilified by others for trying to turn the animals into cash spinners. (USA-SXSW/TROPHY (PIX), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 451 words) Miniature lab begins science experiments in outer space HERZLIYA - Orbiting the earth at more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), a tiny satellite with a laboratory shrunk to the size of a tissue box is helping scientists carry out experiments that take gravity out of the equation. (SPACE-SATELLITE/ (TV, PIX), moved, 287 words) --------------------------------------------------------