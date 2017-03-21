Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, March 21, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT "Gay moment" stays put as Malaysia to release "Beauty and the Beast" without cuts KUALA LUMPUR - Walt Disney blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" will be released in Malaysia this month without any cuts, the company said, after censors had earlier asked for the removal of a "gay moment" in the movie. (DISNEY-BEAUTYANDTHEBEAST/CENSORSHIP, moved, 256 words) Singer Jason Derulo discusses acting ambitions at 'Swalla' launch LOS ANGELES - Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing. (MUSIC-JASONDERULO/ (TV, PIX), moved, 225 words) Swedish singer Zara Larsson seeks to build U.S. fan base NEW YORK - Swedish pop star Zara Larsson may have racked up more than 1 billion streams on music service Spotify within a few days of her new album's release, but the 19-year-old knows she still has some work to do in the United States. (MUSIC-ZARA LARSSON/ (TV), moved, by Alicia Powell, 280 words) Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' tops U.S. Billboard charts for second week LOS ANGELES - British singer Ed Sheeran reigned atop the weekly U.S. Billboard album and digital song charts on Monday, as his latest album garnered strong sales for a second consecutive week.(MUSIC-CHARTS/EDSHEERAN (TV, PIX), moved, 193 words) Roman Polanski wants 1977 rape case over, attorney tells L.A judge LOS ANGELES - Fugitive movie director Roman Polanski will have to wait up to three months to hear whether he can resolve his four-decade-old rape case without serving more jail time in the United States. (PEOPLE-ROMANPOLANSKI/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Dana Feldman, 418 words) TV's Kardashian says she's 'much better' person after Paris robbery Reality television star Kim Kardashian has finally given a first-hand account of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, an experience she said has helped her grow and become a better person. (PEOPLE-KIMKARDASHIAN/, moved, 399 words) Afghan music contest pits first female finalist against rapper KABUL - An 18-year old female novice singer and a 23-year old barber-turned-rapper are the unlikely finalists of a televised talent contest providing Afghans a welcome distraction from the daily bloodshed in their country. (AFGHANISTAN-ENTERTAINMENT/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Mirwais Harooni, 500 words) LIFESTYLE Destroyed by Islamic State, ancient winged bull to rise again in London LONDON - An ancient Assyrian winged bull sculpture destroyed by Islamic State fighters in 2015 is to be remade from empty Iraqi date syrup cans and displayed in Trafalgar Square in London. (BRITAIN-ART/TRAFALGARSQUARE (PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 466 words) Of bread and wine: the world's most expensive cities LONDON - Singapore remains the world's most expensive city to live in, a study showed on Tuesday, with two Japanese cities -- Tokyo and Osaka -- returning to the top 10 thanks to the strengthening of the yen. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/CITIES (PIX), moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 402 words) Rosie the Riveter finally gets national day of recognition OAKLAND - They welded pipes. They drew blueprints. And, of course, they fastened munitions and machine parts together with rivets. (USA-ROSIE/PIX (PIX), moved, by Lisa Fernandez, 505 words) Good luck coins prove fatal for Thai "piggy bank" turtle BANGKOK - A 25-year-old Thai sea turtle died from blood poisoning on Tuesday, never recovering from an operation to remove 915 coins from her stomach, thrown into her pool for good luck, veterinarians said. (THAILAND-TURTLE/ (PIX, TV), moved, 203 words) Stolen Van Gogh paintings back in Amsterdam after 14 years AMSTERDAM - Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh were unveiled, barely damaged, at an Amsterdam museum on Tuesday, 14 years after they were stolen in a mafia heist. (ART-VANGOGH/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 390 words) Art and furniture owned by collector de Balkany up for auction in London LONDON - From lavish clocks to marble top tables, more than 700 lots including art, silver pieces and furniture belonging to late businessman and collector Robert de Balkany will go under the hammer this week at an auction in London. (ART-AUCTION/ (TV), moved, 118 words) Patriots star Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico The New England Patriots jersey that vanished after quarterback Tom Brady wore it in the team's fifth Super Bowl victory last month has been found in Mexico, officials said on Monday. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRADY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Scott Malone and Enrique Andres Pretel, 430 words) --------------------------------------------------------