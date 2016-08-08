FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 8, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
#Olympics Rio
August 8, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 8, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS

    Japan's emperor speaks to public in remarks suggesting he
wants to abdicate
    TOKYO - Japanese Emperor Akihito, 82, in a rare video
address to the public on Monday, said he worried that age may
make it difficult for him to fully carry out his duties, remarks
widely seen as suggesting he wants to abdicate. (JAPAN-EMPEROR/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Linda Sieg and Elaine Lies, 600
words)

    Olympics-Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague Rio Games
    RIO DE JANEIRO - Damaging wind gusts, a fresh doping
controversy and the robbery of a visiting government minister
presented the Rio Games with a perfect storm of problems on
Sunday, forcing organisers to scramble to keep the world's
biggest sporting event rolling on. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ (WRAPUP 2,
PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann and Ossian Shine, 565
words)

    Robert De Niro to open Sarajevo Film Festival
    SARAJEVO - The Sarajevo Film Festival will honour two-time
Oscar-winning U.S. actor and producer Robert De Niro with a
lifetime achievement award for his contribution to film on its
opening night on Friday.  (BOSNIA-FILM/DE NIRO (CORRECTED, PIX),
moved, 160 words)

    LIFESTYLE

    Afghan tourism bring reward as well as risk; government
urges caution
    KABUL - When police stopped a van that was travelling across
central Afghanistan to the western city of Herat, they were in
for a big surprise: it was full of Western tourists.
(AFGHANISTAN-TOURISM/), by Josh Smith and Hamid Shalizi, moved,
890 words)
    
    Low cost, flavors, convenience turn teens on to vaping
-study
    Young people try electronic cigarettes out of curiosity
about the devices and alluring flavors that range from cotton
candy to pizza, but keep vaping because of their low cost,
according to a study released on Monday. (HEALTH-VAPING/STUDY),
moved, by Jilian Mincer, 350 words)

    Dramatic volcano-themed light show opens Festival on
Edinburgh's Castle Rock
    EDINBURGH - The volcanic rock on which Edinburgh Castle
perches became the screen for a 3-D digital light show on Sunday
night, turning the western facade into a kaleidoscope of its
past for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival,
the world's biggest annual arts event.
(BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/FESTIVAL (PIX), moved, 220 words)

    Giant panda cub born in Vienna after zoo sets the right mood
    VIENNA - A naturally conceived giant panda cub has been born
in Vienna, the city's main zoo announced on Monday, a rare event
that it said is unique in Europe to the Austrian capital.
(WILDLIFE-PANDA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 225 words)

    Pitanguy, Brazil's icon of plastic surgery, dead at 90
    RIO DE JANEIRO - Ivo Pitanguy, a plastic surgeon whose skill
with the scalpel drew celebrities to his operating table from
around the world and made him a cultural icon in beauty-obsessed
Brazil, died on Saturday, one day after passing the Olympic
torch for the Rio Games. He was 90. (BRAZIL-PITANGUY/OBITUARY
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 470 words)

    Lawmaker's young son dies in accident at Kansas water park
    The young son of a Kansas lawmaker died at a popular water
park in Kansas City on Sunday in an apparent accident on what
has been dubbed the world's tallest water slide, officials and 
media said. (KANSAS-SLIDE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)
       

    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
