a year ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 9, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
August 9, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 9, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS

    A Minute With: Robert Redford on magical childhood stories
    LOS ANGELES - Hollywood veteran Robert Redford returns to
his childhood love of fantasy stories in "Pete's Dragon," a new
Disney film about an orphaned boy living in a forest and his
friendship with one such creature. (FILM-PETESDRAGON/ (TV),
moved, 400 words)

    'Game of Thrones' author's 'Wild Cards' to become TV series 
    LOS ANGELES - As HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" heads towards
its concluding seasons, George R. R. Martin, the author behind
the medieval fantasy series, has already lined up his next TV
project, a new anthology series called "Wild
Cards."(TELEVISION-WILDCARDS/ (PIX), moved, 280 words)
    
    Olympics-Twitter scores Leslie Jones a Rio role after
overcoming abuse
    LOS ANGELES - "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones almost
quit Twitter last month after receiving online abuse, but the
comedian had the last laugh on Monday as her humorous Olympics
tweets landed her an invite from NBC to cover the sporting
event. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LESLIEJONES (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 315
words)
    
    DJ Khaled ousts Drake for first No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart
    LOS ANGELES - Music producer and social media star DJ Khaled
scored his first chart-topping album on the weekly U.S.
Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, ousting Canadian R&B artist
Drake.  (MUSIC-CHARTS/DJKHALED (PIX), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy,
200 words)

    In search of star power, media lap up Usain Bolt show in Rio
    RIO DE JANEIRO - As a dozen scantily clad Brazilian Samba
dancers gyrated on to the stage, rocking peacock-style
headdresses and glittery thongs, Usain Bolt was not about to be
intimidated or upstaged. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/BOLT-MEDIA
(PIX, TV), moved, by Drazen Jorgic, 445 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE

    Mystery magic spells unearthed with skeletons in Serbia
    KOSTOLAC - Archaeologists are trying to decipher magic
spells etched onto tiny rolls of gold and silver that they found
alongside skeletons of humans buried almost 2,000 years ago.
(SERBIA-ARCHAEOLOGY/MAGIC (PIX, TV), moved, 330 words)
    
    Colorado skydivers parachute safely from burning plane
    DENVER - Thirteen skydivers in Colorado parachuted to safety
from just 2,000 feet above the ground after jumping from a
burning airplane over the weekend, authorities and the skydiving
company said on Monday. (COLORADO-SKYDIVING/ (moved), by Keith
Coffman, 280 words)

    Stinky cheese ice cream becomes Czech summer hit 
    LOSTICE - An ice cream made out of a traditional pungent
cheese has become a surprise hit in a small Czech town, with
happy buyers scooping all the innovative producer can make.
(CZECH-CHEESE ICECREAM/ (TV), moved, 190 words)

    Panda twins born in China's Sichuan province
    Twin panda cubs, a male and a female, were born at a
breeding research base in China's southwest Sichuan province on
Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. (WILDLIFE-PANDAS/
(TV), moved, 150 words)

    Pokemon Go eludes cloning attempts by big game studios-execs
    SAN FRANCISCO - Top video game companies, caught off-guard
by the runaway success of Pokemon Go, are wrestling with how to
play catch-up to the augmented reality app that has become a
worldwide phenomenon. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/RIVALS (REPEAT, PIX),
moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 735 words)

    Olympics-Phelps' purple blotches spotlight 'cupping' trend
    NEW YORK - It wasn't just Michael Phelps' big win on Sunday
that had people talking about the U.S. swimming star. It was
also the dark purple circles on his shoulders.
(OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING/PHELPS-CUPPING (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved, by Melissa Fares, 480 words)
       

    --------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
