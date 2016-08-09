Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, August 9, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS A Minute With: Robert Redford on magical childhood stories LOS ANGELES - Hollywood veteran Robert Redford returns to his childhood love of fantasy stories in "Pete's Dragon," a new Disney film about an orphaned boy living in a forest and his friendship with one such creature. (FILM-PETESDRAGON/ (TV), moved, 400 words) 'Game of Thrones' author's 'Wild Cards' to become TV series LOS ANGELES - As HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" heads towards its concluding seasons, George R. R. Martin, the author behind the medieval fantasy series, has already lined up his next TV project, a new anthology series called "Wild Cards."(TELEVISION-WILDCARDS/ (PIX), moved, 280 words) Olympics-Twitter scores Leslie Jones a Rio role after overcoming abuse LOS ANGELES - "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones almost quit Twitter last month after receiving online abuse, but the comedian had the last laugh on Monday as her humorous Olympics tweets landed her an invite from NBC to cover the sporting event. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LESLIEJONES (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 315 words) DJ Khaled ousts Drake for first No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart LOS ANGELES - Music producer and social media star DJ Khaled scored his first chart-topping album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, ousting Canadian R&B artist Drake. (MUSIC-CHARTS/DJKHALED (PIX), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 200 words) In search of star power, media lap up Usain Bolt show in Rio RIO DE JANEIRO - As a dozen scantily clad Brazilian Samba dancers gyrated on to the stage, rocking peacock-style headdresses and glittery thongs, Usain Bolt was not about to be intimidated or upstaged. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/BOLT-MEDIA (PIX, TV), moved, by Drazen Jorgic, 445 words) LIFESTYLE Mystery magic spells unearthed with skeletons in Serbia KOSTOLAC - Archaeologists are trying to decipher magic spells etched onto tiny rolls of gold and silver that they found alongside skeletons of humans buried almost 2,000 years ago. (SERBIA-ARCHAEOLOGY/MAGIC (PIX, TV), moved, 330 words) Colorado skydivers parachute safely from burning plane DENVER - Thirteen skydivers in Colorado parachuted to safety from just 2,000 feet above the ground after jumping from a burning airplane over the weekend, authorities and the skydiving company said on Monday. (COLORADO-SKYDIVING/ (moved), by Keith Coffman, 280 words) Stinky cheese ice cream becomes Czech summer hit LOSTICE - An ice cream made out of a traditional pungent cheese has become a surprise hit in a small Czech town, with happy buyers scooping all the innovative producer can make. (CZECH-CHEESE ICECREAM/ (TV), moved, 190 words) Panda twins born in China's Sichuan province Twin panda cubs, a male and a female, were born at a breeding research base in China's southwest Sichuan province on Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. (WILDLIFE-PANDAS/ (TV), moved, 150 words) Pokemon Go eludes cloning attempts by big game studios-execs SAN FRANCISCO - Top video game companies, caught off-guard by the runaway success of Pokemon Go, are wrestling with how to play catch-up to the augmented reality app that has become a worldwide phenomenon. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/RIVALS (REPEAT, PIX), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 735 words) Olympics-Phelps' purple blotches spotlight 'cupping' trend NEW YORK - It wasn't just Michael Phelps' big win on Sunday that had people talking about the U.S. swimming star. It was also the dark purple circles on his shoulders. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING/PHELPS-CUPPING (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Melissa Fares, 480 words) --------------------------------------------------------