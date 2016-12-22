Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, December 22, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Disney will create shows for Snapchat The Walt Disney Company's U.S. television arm will create shows for Snap Inc's Snapchat, Disney announced on Wednesday, in Snapchat's latest deal with a major U.S. media company. (SNAPCHAT-WALT DISNEY/CONTENT, moved, by Tim Baysinger, 273 words) Panto dames come out to cheer Britain after a tumultuous 2016 LONDON - Roy Hudd cakes on the make-up, squeezes into his super-size bra and baby-blue slip dress, then heads out on stage to entertain a packed house of Londoners in need of a laugh at the end of a testing 2016. (BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT/PANTO (REFILE, PIX), moved, by Andrew Heavens, 550 words) UK's Queen Elizabeth, 90, starts Christmas holiday after illness delay LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 90, and her husband Prince Philip, 95, left Buckingham Palace by helicopter on Thursday, going ahead with their Christmas travel plans following a day's delay because both were suffering from heavy colds. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/COLDS (PIX), moved, 94 words) LIFESTYLE U.S. parents accept children's transgender identity by age 3 NEW YORK - Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset "because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really a boy. Almost immediately, Patterson embraced the reality that Penelope was a transgender boy. Increasingly across the United States, doctors and parents of transgender children are embracing their identity as soon it starts becoming obvious, sometimes around age 3. (USA-LGBT/PARENTING (PIX), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 1186 words) Pope decries "malevolent resistance" to needed Vatican reforms VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis decried "malevolent" internal resistance to his campaign to reform the Vatican bureaucracy on Thursday and said lay men and women should get top jobs if they are more qualified than clerics. (POPE-CURIA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 470 words) Wall Street holiday parties are back...but don't tell anyone NEW YORK - Wall Street holiday parties this year took place in luxury venues like the Waldorf Astoria, featured women dressed as glowing angels, and had fine wine, scotch and bourbon on hand. (USA-WALL STREET/PARTIES (TV), moved, by Lawrence Delevingne and Olivia Oran, 781 words) Candles and barriers as attacked Berlin Christmas market reopens BERLIN - Ringed by concrete barriers, the Berlin Christmas market targeted in a truck attack this week reopened on Thursday with candles, flowers and flags laid amid the small festive huts in tribute to 12 people killed. (GERMANY-TRUCK/MARKET (TV, PIX), moved, 194 words) Spain's socialists cheer at last - they win El Gordo lottery MADRID - Staff from the Madrid headquarters of Spain's PSOE socialist party were among the top winners on Thursday of El Gordo, the world's biggest lottery jackpot with prizes totalling 2.31 billion euros this year. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN-LOTTERY (PIX, TV), moved, 186 words) --------------------------------------------------------