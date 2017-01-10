FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, January 10, 1600 GMT/1100 ET
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Tracking food by blockchain
January 10, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, January 10, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Musical "La La Land" leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA
awards
    LONDON - Fresh from its success at Hollywood's Golden
Globes, romance musical "La La Land" leads the field for next
month's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)
awards after securing 11 nominations on Tuesday.
(AWARDS-BAFTAS/NOMINATIONS (TV), moved, by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian, 430 words)
    
    English sports bar pulls off stunning two-minute trick shot
    BRISTOL - An English sports bar has scored more than a
million views on Facebook after capturing on camera a stunning
trick shot across nine snooker tables and using more than 50
cues. (SNOOKER-TRICKSHOT/ (TV), moved, 108 words)
    
    China not to license Pokemon Go, similar games as it weighs
security risks
    HONG KONG - Nintendo's hit smartphone app, Pokemon Go, and
other augmented reality games are unlikely to be rolled out in
China any time soon, after the state censor said it would not
license them until potential security risks had been evaluated.
(CHINA-POKEMON/, moved, by Sijia Jiang, 271 words)
        
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Jolie, Pitt to use private judge in divorce - media
    Actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt, one of
Hollywood's most glamorous and powerful couples, will use a
private judge to keep their divorce out of the view of the
public, the couple said in a statement to CNN on Monday. 
(PEOPLE-JOLIE/PITT, moved, 247 words)
    
    Raised for meat in South Korea, dogs head for new homes in
U.S.
    WONJU - "You're OK, you're OK," Lola Webber, a campaign
manager with the Humane Society International (HSI), whispers to
a lab-mix puppy, cradling her in a jacket as dozens of dogs bark
in nearby cages. (SOUTHKOREA-DOGS/RESCUE (TV, PIX), moved, by
Nataly Pak, 385 words)
    
    Clare Hollingworth, reporter who broke news of WW2, dies
aged 105
    HONG KONG - Clare Hollingworth, who was a rookie reporter
for a British newspaper when she broke the news in 1939 that
World War Two had begun, has died in Hong Kong aged 105, a close
friend told Reuters on Tuesday. (PEOPLE-HOLLINGWORTH/ (PIX, TV),
moved, by Anne Marie Roantree, 379 words)
    
    Muslim girls must attend mixed swim class -European rights
court
    STRASBOURG - A Muslim couple who refused on religious
grounds to allow their two young daughters take part in
boys-and-girls school swimming lessons in Switzerland did not
have the right to do so, the European Court of Human Rights
ruled on Tuesday. (EUROPE-RIGHTS/RULING, moved, by Gilbert
Reilhac, 195 words)
    
 --------------------------------------------------------

