7 months ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, January 11, 1600 GMT/1100 ET
January 11, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 7 months ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, January 11, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT

    George Lucas' $1 bln 'Star Wars' museum finds Los Angeles
home
    LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars" filmmaker George Lucas has settled
on Los Angeles for the home of his $1 billion storytelling
museum, after pulling the project from Chicago last year.
(CALIFORNIA-GEORGELUCAS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 284 words)
    
    Germans cheer new landmark as Hamburg concert hall opens
    BERLIN - Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall opens on
Wednesday, delivering one of Germany's most prestigious 21st
century cultural projects - albeit some seven years late and
busting its budget. (GERMANY-CULTURE/ (PIX, TV), moved, 394
words)
    
    British singers Church, Ferguson snub Trump inauguration
    LONDON/NEW YORK - British singers Charlotte Church and
Rebecca Ferguson have rejected invitations from U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's team to perform at his
inauguration next week, they said in separate statements on
Tuesday. (USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-SINGERS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,
by Estelle Shirbon and Jonathan Allen, 374 words)  
    
    
 --------------------------------------------------------

