FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, April 26, 1500 GMT/1100 ET
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, April 26, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
   ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Actor Orlando Bloom discusses spy thriller 'Unlocked'
    LONDON - Actor Orlando Bloom said his latest film about a
fictional biological attack threatening London "could absolutely
happen" in the real world and that the increasingly topical
subject of terrorism is handled sensitively.   (FILM-UNLOCKED/
(PIX, TV), moved, 179 words)
    
    Family ties test the unconventional 'Guardians of the
Galaxy'
    LOS ANGELES - After causing havoc in the universe and saving
it from destruction, Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" are back
in a new adventure that takes the unconventional group of
friends on a quest to discover their family ties.   
(FILM-GUARDIANS2/ (TV, PIX), by Piya Sinha-Roy, 406 words)
    
    'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney
    The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars:
Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt
Disney Co said. (FILM-STAR WARS/ (moved), moved, 193 words)  
        
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Giant rabbit dies on United Airlines flight to United States
    LONDON - A 3-foot giant rabbit has died on a United Airlines
flight from London, prompting a review at the Chicago-based
airline which faced a global backlash this month over its
treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his seat.
(UAL-RABBIT/ (moved), moved, 309 words)
    
    Eighth time lucky: NASA launches super balloon to collect
near space data
    WELLINGTON - A stadium-sized pressure balloon launched by
NASA in New Zealand began collecting data in near space on
Wednesday, beginning a 100-day planned journey after several
launch attempts were thwarted by storms and cyclones. 
(SPACE-NASA/NEWZEALAND (PIX, TV), by Charlotte Greenfield, 185
words)
    
    Lawyer for ex-NFL star Hernandez denies letter mentioned
prison lover
    BOSTON - A lawyer for former National Football League star
Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete
wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his
prison cell last week. (USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by
Scott Malone, 395 words)
    
    Bison calves born in Canada's Banff National Park for first
time in 140 years
    CALGARY - Bison calves have been born in Alberta's Banff
National Park for the first time in 140 years, Parks Canada
officials said on Tuesday, marking a milestone in attempts to
reintroduce a wild herd to the area. (CANADA-BISON/CALVES (PIX),
moved, 251 words)    
  --------------------------------------------------------

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.