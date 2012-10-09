FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Department store operator Lifestyle may spin off property unit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Department store operator Lifestyle may spin off property unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Department store operator Lifestyle International Holidngs Ltd said on Tuesday it is exploring the possibility of a separate listing for its Hong Kong and China property businesses on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Lifestyle said it aimed to list its property investment and development businesses that were not intended to be used in the operation of its core department store business.

The unaudited adjusted net asset value of the group that would be spun off accounted for about 18 percent of the company’s unaudited consolidated net asset value as at June 30, 2012.

For statement click: here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.