July 18, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Sweden's Lifesum raises $10 mln in funding led by Nokia Growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish start-up Lifesum said on Monday it had raised $10 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Nokia Growth Partners which it will spend on new staff and product development as it expands in Europe and the United States.

Lifesum is a Stockholm-based digital health company which launched in 2013.

Its app, which has over 15 million users, creates tailored plans for people which help them lose weight and live more healthy lives.

Nokia Growth Partners is a fully private venture firm backed by Nokia with over $1 billion under management.

Draper Esprit also backed Lifesum for the first time, making its first investment since going public in London last month. Bauer Media Group and SparkLabs Global Ventures also participated.

"The support from our new partners, as leading tech investors, and digital healthcare and well-being experts, will help us build a great product and continue to grow rapidly in Europe and the U.S.," Lifesum CEO Henrik Torstensson said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has predicted that healthcare will be among the top three mobile trends for 2016, and found that the adoption of mobile health apps had doubled to 32 percent in 2015 from 16 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Jason Neely)

