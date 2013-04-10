FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyout group bids $65 per share for Life Tech -sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Buyout group bids $65 per share for Life Tech -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - A private equity consortium bid $65 per share, or $11.1 billion, for Life Technologies Corp , but fell short of a rival offer from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher’s bid for the genetic testing equipment maker came in at the high-end of the $65-$70 per share range that it had been considering, two other people familiar with the matter said. The exact amount Thermo bid could not be obtained.

Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co LP, which are part of the buyout consortium, declined to comment. Singapore’s state investor, Temasek Holdings, which is also part of the consortium, could not be reached for comment.

Life Tech declined to comment. Thermo Fisher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.