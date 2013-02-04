FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Life Tech 4th quarter profit rises
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Life Tech 4th quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Life Technologies Inc, which is undergoing a strategic review that could lead to a sale of the company, on Monday reported higher fourth-quarter profit on increased demand for its Ion Torrent genetic sequencing equipment and growth in emerging markets.

Life posted a net profit of $109.9 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with a profit of $93.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share, matching analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $999 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $989.5 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.