Life Tech 4th quarter profit rises

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Life Technologies Inc, which is undergoing a strategic review that could lead to a sale of the company, on Monday reported higher fourth-quarter profit on increased demand for its Ion Torrent genetic sequencing equipment and growth in emerging markets.

Life posted a net profit of $109.9 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with a profit of $93.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share, matching analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $999 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $989.5 million.