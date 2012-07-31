FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Life Tech profit rises; pulls back on 2012 forecast
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Life Tech profit rises; pulls back on 2012 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Life Technologies Corp on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter profit on increased demand for its Ion Torrent genetic testing equipment and biotech production products.

But the company reined in its full year forecast due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates and challenging economic conditions in Europe.

The company posted a net profit of $122.3 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a profit of $95.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago

Life Tech lowered the high end of its previous forecast range by 5 cents and now expects earnings of $3.90 to $4.00 per share, excluding special items. It now expects organic revenue growth to come in at the low end of its prior 2 percent to 4 percent forecast.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.