BRIEF- LifeWatch announces reinstatement of Cigna Corporation's coverage of mobile cardiac monitoring services
#Healthcare
October 17, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Oct 17 (Reuters) - LifeWatch AG :

* Announced on Thursday that Cigna Corporation has reinstated coverage of Ambulatory Cardiac Telemetry (ACT) service provided by its subsidiary, LifeWatch Services, Inc.

* Said coverage is retroactively effective as of June 15, and applies to all Cigna affiliated entities

* Said in addition, parties entered into confidential settlement agreement and LifeWatch Services, Inc. to be dismissing its pending case filed in U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Pennsylvania

