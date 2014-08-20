BRIEF-LifeWatch says H1 sales of USD 48.12 mln, increase of 10.2% versus H1 2013

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG : * Says H1 sales reached USD 48.12 million in H1 2014, an increase of 10.2%

versus H1 2013 * Says net loss of USD 4.72 million in H1 2014 * Says H1 gross profit margin amounted to 52.1% versus 59.3% a year earlier * Says expects to exceed its goal of USD 100 million in revenues in 2014, with

an improvement in EBIT and EBITDA * Says volume growth of 13.1% in the first half of 2014 * Says H1 operating loss of USD 4.13 million compared to an EBIT of USD 2.71

million in H1 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage