FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lifeway Foods' 4th-qtr loss widens
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Lifeway Foods' 4th-qtr loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 loss/shr $0.02 vs $0.01 loss/shr last yr

* Q4 sales rose 16 pct to $18.7 mln

* Sees Q1 2012 sales about $21 mln

* To initiate annual dividend in Q3

April 2 (Reuters) - Health food products maker Lifeway Foods Inc posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by increased spending on advertising and marketing.

Lifeway said it expects first-quarter sales to grow about 14 percent to $21 million and plans to initiate its first ever annual dividend sometime in the third quarter of fiscal 2012.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $400,000, or 2 cents a shares, compared with a loss of $200,000, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $18.7 million.

The company also said it authorized a new plan to buy back up to 200,000 shares, replacing its prior program.

Lifeway Foods shares had closed at $9.19 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.