Liffe to set coffee, cocoa warehouse load-out rates
June 25, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Liffe to set coffee, cocoa warehouse load-out rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - NYSE Liffe will regulate warehouse load out rates for certified robusta coffee with effect from the beginning of September and also plans to introduce new rules for cocoa, the exchange said in a market notice.

The decision follows delivery delays in late 2011 which frustrated trade houses and roasters and confirms a Reuters report last month.

New rules stipulate that warehouses holding less than 30,000 tonnes of certified coffee or less will be required to move out a minimum of 250 tonnes per day, while those holding in excess of this volume will be required to move out a minimum of 500 tonnes per day.

Previously, the exchange did not regulate outward delivery rates but industry sources said warehouses could move out around 200 tonnes of coffee per day, at times a tiny fraction of stocks which can run into tens of thousands of tonnes.

Antwerp is where the majority of coffee is stored in Europe, and after global stocks of robusta coffee certified by Liffe were concentrated in a few warehouses there, some coffee firms had to wait months to get supplies out of warehouses last year.

The exchange notice, which was dated June 22, said minimum move out rates for NYSE Liffe’s cocoa futures contract “will be introduced in due course.”

