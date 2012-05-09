Liffe to re-calculate COT reports on agri contracts

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Exchange NYSE Liffe said it would recalculate its historical commitment of traders (COT) reports for agricultural commodities by the end of the week, after recategorising some client accounts.

The weekly COT report shows a breakdown of open interest across certain business categories in Liffe’s cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures and options markets.

The exchange said all business related to physical financing deals would now be classified in the producer/merchant/processors/user category of its report.

A number of exchange members have also amended the categorisation of some clients, which will affect reports dated from May 8, the exchange said.

There are also system changes to capture spreading business for the producer/merchant/processor/user category from May 8, the exchange added.

The exchange began publishing a futures-only COT report for its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures contracts on Oct. 3 in a bid to improve market transparency.

The first combined futures and options Commitments of Traders (COT) report was published on Feb 6.

The exchange has already amended its original robusta coffee and cocoa COT data, published on Feb. 6, to reflect changes to customer categorisations by two members.