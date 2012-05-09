UPDATE 2-Liffe to recalculate COT reports on agri contracts

* Historical reports recalculated by end of week

* Members amend categorisation of some clients

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Exchange NYSE Liffe said on Wednesday it would recalculate its historical commitment of traders (COT) reports for agricultural commodities by the end of the week after recategorising some client accounts.

Some dealers said the changes had undermined their confidence in the data, although others said it was reassuring the exchange was listening to feedback from the market.

“This reclassification of past and future reports will ensure improved accuracy for business relating to physical financing, regardless of how a deal is structured, as well as adding to the precision and transparency of our combined COT report as a whole,” an exchange spokeswoman said.

The weekly COT report shows a breakdown of open interest across certain business categories in Liffe’s cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures and options markets.

“Some traders felt like they had been misled for months. It will probably take a long time for them to rebuild a degree of confidence in these numbers,” said Eric Sivry, head of Marex Spectron’s agriculture options brokerage.

The exchange said all business related to physical financing deals would now be classified in the producer/merchant/processors/user category of its report.

“We have been constantly working with our members to correctly identify the core business of their customers,” the spokeswoman said.

A number of exchange members have also amended the categorisation of some clients, which will affect reports dated from May 8, the exchange said.

There are also system changes to capture spreading business for the producer/merchant/processor/user category from May 8, the exchange added.

“What they should have done is spend more time ensuring that the reports they were getting from clearing houses were more accurately categorised,” said a London-based broker.

“At least they’re correcting their mistakes and hopefully the information will become more reliable and accurate.”

The exchange began publishing a futures-only COT report for its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat futures contracts on Oct. 3 in a bid to improve market transparency.

The first combined futures and options Commitments of Traders (COT) report was published on Feb 6.

The exchange has already amended its original robusta coffee and cocoa COT data, published on Feb. 6, to reflect changes to customer categorisations by two members.

“Everybody was wanting a COT report and that little bit of information they got was useful, even though historically it wasn’t that deep,” said Keith Flury, analyst at Rabobank.

“Now that they’re changing it, it doesn’t instil a lot of confidence.”