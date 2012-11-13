FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li & Fung in talks to buy S.Korea kids' apparel maker for $184 mln-report
November 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Li & Fung in talks to buy S.Korea kids' apparel maker for $184 mln-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Li & Fung Group is in talks to acquire South Korean children’s apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($183.73 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Maeil Business Newspaper said Li & Fung recently completed due diligence on Suhyang and is currently in price negotiations, citing unidentified investment banking sources.

A Suhyang official authorized to speak on the matter could not be reached immediately.

$1 = 1088.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
