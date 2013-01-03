FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li & Fung agrees to buy S.Korea kids' apparel maker for $188 mln-report
January 3, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Li & Fung agrees to buy S.Korea kids' apparel maker for $188 mln-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Li & Fung Group agreed to acquire a majority stake in South Korean children’s apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($188 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

Maeil Business Newspaper, citing unidentified investment banking sources, said Li & Fung signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire Suhyang on Wednesday.

A Suhyang official declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)

