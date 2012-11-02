Li & Fung plans $500 mln perpetual bonds to fund acquisitions

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Li & Fung Ltd, a manager of supply chains for global retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said it would issue $500 million of perpetual bonds to help fund business development and acquisitions.

The U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated perpetual capital securities will carry a 6 percent coupon but will not have a maturity date. They will be listed in Singapore Stock Exchange on Nov. 9, the company said on Friday.

