Li & Fung plans $500 mln perpetual bonds to fund acquisitions
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Li & Fung plans $500 mln perpetual bonds to fund acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Li & Fung Ltd, a manager of supply chains for global retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, said it would issue $500 million of perpetual bonds to help fund business development and acquisitions.

The U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated perpetual capital securities will carry a 6 percent coupon but will not have a maturity date. They will be listed in Singapore Stock Exchange on Nov. 9, the company said on Friday.

For statement clicks here

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair

