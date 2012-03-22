FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li & Fung 2011 profit up 24 pct, beats forecast
March 22, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

Li & Fung 2011 profit up 24 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a 24 percent rise in net profit for 2011, beating analyst forecasts, as a pick-up in U.S. consumer demand boosted sales.

The manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp reported a profit of $681 million for last year, compared with a consensus forecast of $617 million from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from $548.5 million recorded for 2010.

Shares of Li & Fung closed up 0.42 percent at HK$19.06 on Thursday, ahead of the results. They are up 32.5 percent so far this year compared with a 13.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.

