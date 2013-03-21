FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global exporter Li & Fung says 2012 profit falls 9.4 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Global exporter Li & Fung says 2012 profit falls 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected 9.4 percent fall in net profit for 2012, hit by restructuring costs and provisions tied to its U.S. business.

The supply chain manager for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Kohl’s Corp and Target Corp, reported a full year net profit of $617 million, down from $681 million profit in 2011.

The result lagged market expectations of a $629 million profit, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.

Profit for the second half of the year was $305 million, down from a forecast of $317 million.

Li & Fung had in January warned that its 2012 core operating profit would fall 40 percent due to restructuring costs and provisions tied to its U.S. business, triggering a sell off in the stock.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.