Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 32.5 pct on write-backs

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres make it a barometer of consumer sentiment, reported a 32 .5 per cent inc rease in six-month net profit as write-backs on two acquisitions helped offset weaker consumer demand.

The Hong Kong-based group, which manages supply chains for major retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, posted January-June net profit of $3 1 2 m i llion, compared with $235.5 million a year earlier.

Five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had predicted on average a profit of $272.4 million.