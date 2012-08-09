FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 32.5 pct on write-backs
August 9, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 32.5 pct on write-backs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres make it a barometer of consumer sentiment, reported a 32 .5 per cent inc rease in six-month net profit as write-backs on two acquisitions helped offset weaker consumer demand.

The Hong Kong-based group, which manages supply chains for major retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, posted January-June net profit of $3 1 2 m i llion, compared with $235.5 million a year earlier.

Five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had predicted on average a profit of $272.4 million.

