#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 4 years

Global supplier Li & Fung H1 profit falls 69 pct, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Global sourcing firm Li & Fung Ltd, whose distribution centres make it a useful barometer of consumer sentiment, reported a 69 percent drop in six-month net profit due to sluggish demand in the United States and Europe.

The Hong Kong-based group, which supplies retailers such as Kohl’s Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other goods, posted net profit of $96 million for January-June.

That was below an average forecast of $150 million in profit from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

0 : 0
